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Sinister Night Edition handed to Mercedes-Benz A-Class

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

8 April 2026

06:00 pm

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The third Night Edition model possibly signals the final encore for the current generation A-Class.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Night Edition South Africa price

The A-Class becomes the third small Mercedes-Benz model after the CLA and GLA to receive the Night Edition touches. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

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Mercedes-Benz has resumed the roll-out of its special Night Edition models, this time on the A-Class.

Darkened touches

Effectively the new range-topping variant of the slimmed down A-Class range, the Night Edition mainly serves as an appearance package on top of the already applied AMG Line touches.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Night Edition South Africa price
Buyers have a choice of two colours, the depicted being Alpine Grey. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

Joining the GLA and CLA Night Editions introduced in January, the exterior additions include 19-inch alloy wheels from the AMG A35, LED head-and-taillights and a choice of two colours; Polar White or the bespoke Manufaktur Alpine Grey.

Inside

Inside, the Night Edition comes standard with a pair of 10.25-inch displays, mirror package and parking package.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Night Edition South Africa price
Only minor changes have taken place inside. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

As with the GLA Night Edition, the seats are trimmed in Nappa leather, as is the multi-function steering wheel.

No changes

Up front, the Night Edition follows the GLA and CLA Night Editions by being motivated by the Renault-sourced 1.3 litre turbocharged engine.

The result is 120kW/270Nm delivered to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Price

Likely to the final farewell hurrah for the current A-Class, which will remain in production until in 2028, the Night Edition’s price tag includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

  • A200 Progressive – R815 674
  • A200 AMG Line – R815 674
  • A200 Night Edition – R889 700

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