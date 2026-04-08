Sinister Night Edition handed to Mercedes-Benz A-Class

The third Night Edition model possibly signals the final encore for the current generation A-Class.
Mercedes-Benz has resumed the roll-out of its special Night Edition models, this time on the A-Class.
Darkened touches
Effectively the new range-topping variant of the slimmed down A-Class range, the Night Edition mainly serves as an appearance package on top of the already applied AMG Line touches.
Joining the GLA and CLA Night Editions introduced in January, the exterior additions include 19-inch alloy wheels from the AMG A35, LED head-and-taillights and a choice of two colours; Polar White or the bespoke Manufaktur Alpine Grey.
Inside
Inside, the Night Edition comes standard with a pair of 10.25-inch displays, mirror package and parking package.
As with the GLA Night Edition, the seats are trimmed in Nappa leather, as is the multi-function steering wheel.
No changes
Up front, the Night Edition follows the GLA and CLA Night Editions by being motivated by the Renault-sourced 1.3 litre turbocharged engine.
The result is 120kW/270Nm delivered to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Price
Likely to the final farewell hurrah for the current A-Class, which will remain in production until in 2028, the Night Edition’s price tag includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.
- A200 Progressive – R815 674
- A200 AMG Line – R815 674
- A200 Night Edition – R889 700
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