‘No driver stunts’: Dancing driver hands himself over to traffic officials (VIDEO)

KZN transport department tracked motorist after viral stunt video, with MEC saying road safety laws must be respected.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Transport MEC Siboniso Duma has warned that no driver stunts are allowed, after a motorist was filmed performing stunts while protruding out of a vehicle handed himself over to authorities.

A video has gone viral depicting a driver performing stunts on a public road.

Viral video showed driver dancing outside moving vehicle

In the video, the motorist leans out of the vehicle, standing on the side steps while dancing and gripping the steering wheel with one hand.

The vehicle is in motion while other occupants in the car cheered the driver on. Someone in the video also says, “You’re not right.”

Watch the video here:

After the video circulated on social media, the KZN Department of Transport posted it on its Facebook page on Tuesday, saying the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) was looking for the driver.

The KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements confirmed on Wednesday that the motorist handed himself over to the RTI in Pinetown.

“No driver stunts are allowed,” the MEC said, warning drivers of the consequences for disrespecting road safety measures and traffic regulations.

The department said the TRI questioned the driver about the incident and determined what type of action it wanted to take moving forward.

“We welcome the fact that the driver doesn’t drink alcohol and he is remorseful. He regrets his action and is prepared to reshape his life for the better,” it said.

KZN Transport said the driver was on a public road during the incident. The public commonly uses that road, it said.

“Our hard-working and efficient RTI and Operation Shanela teams have a responsibility to protect motorists, passengers, and other road users from harm by enforcing laws, managing road safety and reducing the likelihood of accidents,” the department said.

The KZN Department of Transport said it wanted to draw the attention of motorists and passengers to the National Road Traffic Act and its regulations.

National Road Traffic Act

According to the act, no person driving or having a vehicle on a public road shall allow any part of their body to protrude past the vehicle while it is in motion on a public road.

The driver should also stay positioned to control the vehicle at all times and avoid stunts that could injure him or his passengers.

A motorist must have a clear vision of the road and the traffic in front of them when operating a vehicle.