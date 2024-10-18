King of Pop returns: Garth Field leads Michael Jackson HIStory Show in SA again

The tour will kick off in Cape Town in November...

This tribute will tour Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban from late November to late December. Picture: Instagram/@ mr_garfield_23

Garth Field is set to bring The Michael Jackson HIStory Show back to South Africa, following its successful international run in New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

This tribute to the King of Pop will tour Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban from late November to late December.

Speaking to The Citizen, Field shared that he was chosen by tribute show producer Johnny Van Grinsven to lead this acclaimed production.

“He called me while I was in Spain doing a Michael Jackson tribute,” Field said.

“He wanted me to be part of the iconic Michael Jackson tribute show, under Showtime Australia, which has produced renowned tributes to artists like Whitney Houston, Prince, the Bee Gees, and Freddie Mercury.”

Field joined Showtime Australia in December 2023 and has since performed around the globe.

“I’ve been touring the world from Johannesburg to Australia, New Zealand, as well as Canada,” he shared.

More than just a tribute show

Featuring a live band, choreographed dancers, and state-of-the-art sound and lighting, Field said this is more than just a standard tribute show.

“This is an immersive experience. The audience will be transported into Michael Jackson’s world with authentic costumes, stunning visual effects, and jaw-dropping performances of his biggest hits, including classics like Billie Jean, Thriller, and Beat It.

“We’re very thrilled to bring this extraordinary tribute back to South Africa.”

Johnny Van Grinsven, Showtime Australia’s producer, also expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming South African leg of the tour.

“We are thrilled to bring this extraordinary tribute to Michael Jackson back to South Africa, especially with Garth Field leading the charge.

“Our cast and crew have poured their hearts and souls into recreating the essence of Michael’s performances, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience the energy and excitement of his music live on stage.”

Cape Town: 30 November at GrandWest

Johannesburg: 6-22 December at Gold Reef City

Durban: 27-29 December at Tsogo Sun’s Globe at Suncoast

Tickets for the shows are available on iTickets.

