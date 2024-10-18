Trevor Noah releases children’s book and reflects on his time on ‘The Daily Show’ [VIDEO]

Into the Uncut Grass is a fictional tale of a boy who leaves the safety of his home for the unpredictable outdoors.

Comedian Trevor Noah has released Into the Uncut Grass which is a fictional tale of a boy who leaves the safety of his home for the unpredictable outdoors.Picture: trevornoah/Instagram

In his life post the hosting of The Daily Show, South African comedian Trevor Noah has released a children’s book titled Into the Uncut Grass.

Unlike Noah’s bestselling autobiography Born Into Crime, Into the Uncut Grass is a fictional tale of a boy who leaves the safety of his home for the unpredictable outdoors, with his teddy bear in tow.

As they venture deeper into the unknown, encountering friendly and hostile things — a gnome, snails, a troublesome pile of fall-coloured leaves — the duo wonder whether to keep going or return to the comfort and familiarity of home.

The award-winning comic has been on a media run to promote the book, which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Seller’s list.

In an interview with US publication People, Noah said working on the new book brought up memories of his mother, Patricia Noah.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘R33m for this ad?’ Mzansi reacts to ‘Come to SA’ with Trevor Noah … and those rhinos

Mama’s boy

The comedian-turned-podcaster said he’s found it gratifying to get to know his mother as more than just a caregiver, but an individual who also has “needs, wants, dreams, aspirations, failures and achievements”.

“I think those are wonderful moments to have with a parent that not everyone gets to, and I would encourage everyone to try and move towards that,” he shared.

“We’ve had a beautiful evolution in our relationship, and I’m so grateful for it because I think many people never get to experience an evolution of their relationship with their parents — or by the time that evolution comes, it’s almost too late,” Noah said.

ALSO READ: ‘I can’t work for government and then joke about it’ – Trevor Noah on tourism deal

The US’ xenophobia

Also in promotion of Into the Uncut Grass, Noah had a sit down with Steven Bartlett on his podcast, The Diary of a CEO.

The comedian opened up about the challenges of taking over from the revered John Stewart, who hosted The Daily Show before him.

“It was absolutely terrible because I stepped into a role and I quickly learnt [that] wasn’t just a position but it was almost…it was like a post in a way. It wasn’t just like you’re hosting a show, no,” said Noah.

“No, I very quickly learnt that John Stewart to many people he was the most trusted man in America. He was a voice of a generation. The politicians who sort of look to him and they’re like ‘what would John Stewart do’.”

The comedian said he received hate mail from both conservatives and liberals.

“I would sit there and be like ‘wow, you really hate me’. I’ve done nothing to you but you hate me. But then I realised that no, you hate the idea of me and you hate what I’ve done to your world, I’m the representative of how your world has changed.”

“People would just be like ‘go back to where you came from’. My gift and my curse was that I came from South Africa so I know top-quality racism.”

ALSO READ: ‘It was very lonely’: Trevor Noah reflects on his time on ‘The Daily Show’

‘It was very lonely‘

During his visit to South Africa last year Noah had an interview on 702 with Clement Manyathela where he opened up about the difficulties of hosting the satirical TV show.

“I don’t think it was eight years of incredible success, there were a few years of struggling, which is part of the journey,”

“It was very lonely. It was lonely because I came in very much as an outsider, people were complaining even about my accent.”

Noah said that fellow comedian Kevin Hart was the first big-name celebrity to endorse him when other celebrities chose to shun his invitation to appear on the show.

“Kevin came; he was the first guest on my show. He put his neck on the line there… I will always be grateful to this guy. “I couldn’t get a single guest on my show when we were starting. People were just like ‘We’re not coming, we’re not going to take a chance with this guy’.”

NOW READ: No laughing matter: Taxing times as Trevor Noah’s mom allegedly owes Sars R50m