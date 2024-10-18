‘It feels like a dream’: Tswala Bam hitmakers TitoM and Yuppe on their first MTV EMAs nomination

TitoM and Yuppe are nominated alongside some of South Africa's finest artists, such as Tyla and DBN Gogo.

Amapiano artists Bongani Sibanyoni, known as Yuppe, and Thato Mathobela, also known as TitoM, have scored their first-ever MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) nomination.

The duo, recognised for their Amapiano hits such as Tswala Bam, Inhlupheko, and Impilo Yakho, has been nominated in the Best African Act category.

TitoM and Yuppe are nominated alongside SA’s finest, Tyla and DBN Gogo, as well as Nigerian stars Asake, Ayra Starr, and Tanzanian sensation Diamond Platinumz.

Speaking to The Citizen, TitoM said they are excited and grateful for the nomination.

He added: “It feels like a dream because it’s something that we weren’t expecting, so I’m grateful for the opportunity.

“We hope this nomination gets us the recognition we need.”

He also expressed gratitude for their loyal fans, who have always shown them love and support throughout their music journey.

“I’m grateful for them; I love and appreciate each one of them. If it were possible, I would thank them one by one.

“I pray they continue supporting us because, without them, we’re nothing.”

TitoM also shared that they will be releasing an EP in November, adding: ‘I promise, it’s going to be mind-blowing.”

ALSO READ: ‘Taking full ownership of my music has always been a priority,’ says award-winning Tresor

Tyla shines with multiple MTV EMAs nominations

Meanwhile, South African superstar Tyla has bagged numerous MTV EMA nominations this year.

In addition to her nomination for Best African Act, Tyla has also scooped nominations in three more categories: Best New, Best Afrobeats, and Best R&B.

In the Best R&B category, Tyla is up against well-known international artists SZA, Kehlani, Tinashe, Usher, and Victoria Monét.

For the Best New category, she is nominated alongside rising talents Ayra Starr, Chappell Roan, LE SSERAFIM, Benson Boone, The Last Dinner Party, and Teddy Swims.

In the Best Afrobeats category, she is up against Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Ayra Starr, and Tems.

The 2024 MTV EMAs winners will be announced at the main event on 10 November in Manchester, UK.

Tyla has received 4 nominations at the 2024 #MTVEMA :



-Best African Act

-Best New Artist

-Best R&B

-Best Afrobeats



Vote for Tyla now: https://t.co/Uxk51g2cit pic.twitter.com/ZslNK8Mfju — Tygers Access (@TygersAccess) October 8, 2024

NOW READ: From sizzling new seasons to glamorous lives of celebrities: Reality shows to stream on Showmax in October