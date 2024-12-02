Lebo M says there’s nothing to celebrate about what government has done for the creative industry in 30 years of democracy

In announcing his first ever live show in South Africa Lebo M bemoaned government's little support to the creative industry

Lebo M will be staging his first-ever live show that includes the 45-piece Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra; 25-piece Soweto Spiritual Choir; and the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

In announcing his first-ever live show in South Africa in Cape Town, Lebo M said this was the perfect time for the announcement because the year 2024 has been significant in his life.

“You know you have that one year where everything comes together and it all comes full circle,” Lebo M said.

His mother turned 100 years old this year, he turned 60 years old, The Lion King celebrates its 30-year anniversary and he also wrapped up a 10-year world tour with German composer Hans Zimmer.

“There’s no better time when everything is come full circle than to come home,” Lebo M shared.

Real name Lebohang Morake, the producer announced at the swankyMount Nelson Hotel that he will be staging his first-ever live show that includes the 45-piece Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra; 25-piece Soweto Spiritual Choir; and the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

Nothing to celebrate about democracy

Similar to The Lion King, South Africa celebrates its 30 years of democracy this year but Lebo didn’t see that as a noteworthy thing to mention when he noted the significant events in and around his life.

“I’m very conscious of 30 years of the new dispensation. I’m often very reluctant to say democracy or any of that,” Lebo tells The Citizen with a tinge of US twang.

He says he doesn’t make mention of South Africa’s democracy because the arts and entertainment industry remains the most disadvantaged in Mzansi.

“In the last 30 years, I think it’s the most disrespected [industry]. Artists have proven over and over again without resources, without governmental support and business because it’s not just government alone. I don’t think there’s much to celebrate yet,” he averred.

He said the country is not globally competitive to celebrate anything in the art and entertainment industry looking at how it has less than 20 global acts doing it at the highest level.

“The country at large, particularly government, haven’t done much significant to raise the bar in terms of quality investment and creating bigger numbers versus individuals,” said Lebo.

He mentions himself, Trevor Noah and Black Coffee as individuals competing at the highest level globally.

“You’re talking about individuals who have to fend for themselves with very little support, even after we’ve proven success globally and made other people billionaires around the world.”

He said he wasn’t shy about sighting government and business because those are the two elements working everywhere else except in South Africa.

“Very few people in the world become global success other than Americans and Europeans from their individual [efforts]. They come from programs, some kind of funding or some system that the countries are passionate about. Our country is not in this aspect; in fact, we’ve become so comfortable with mediocre perception of success.”

“There is nothing to celebrate that my government has done significantly for the entire creative industry.”

Composing on Mufasa

Lebo M Live – “The Voice & Spirit of Lion King” will be presented at the Artscape Opera House in Cape Town from Friday, 11 April to Sunday 13 April 2025.

The concert was announced at a media event held in Cape Town on Friday, 29 November, marking the 30th anniversary of the release of The Lion King in the run-up to its prequel, Mufasa, which will be released worldwide just before Christmas.

“Mufasa is the biggest deal for me,” said Lebo. Lebo is the remaining original composer from the original Lin King movie that will be involved in the upcoming Mufasa movie.

Elton John, Time Rice and Zimmer are the other three who created the original score of the 30-year-old film.

“For the first time, the world will hear a new beginning of the movie which I wrote in Xhosa and I wrote alone. I’m the only one coming back since 1994 to Mufasa as a composer now I’m teaming up with Lin-Manuel Miranda,” he said.

The media launch on Friday saw Lebo M share the stage with the Ndlovu Youth Choir. Lebo said he wanted to work with the choir as a way of living his childhood dream of working on Sarafina!

“I love these young people, they keep me young,” he said.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir founder and conductor Ralf Schmitt told this publication about working with Lebo. The choir first worked with Lebo at the recent Earthshot Prize.

“I think there’s been great rapport between the choir and Lebo,” Schmitt told The Citizen.

“Lebo’s impact not just in the South African music industry, but what he’s done for South Africans around the world…I don’t think there’s a South African in the creative arts that has created more meaningful employment for South African artists than Lebo M.”

