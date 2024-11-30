‘I am so grateful to Minister Gayton McKenzie’: Makhadzi

The minister has kept his promise to purchase tickets for Makhadzi's one-woman show.

Makhadzi will have one-woman show in December at Peter Mokaba Stadium.Picture: Instagram/makhadzisa

Multi-award-winning musician Makhadzi has expressed her gratitude to the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, for his support ahead of her upcoming one-woman show.

After pledging in October this year to purchase 200 tickets, the minister exceeded his promise by buying 600 tickets.

“I am so grateful to Minister Gayton McKenzie for his support,” Makhadzi told The Citizen.

“I feel like everyone believes in me. When ministers and politicians start getting involved in your work, it means they see value in you as an artist.

“For me, this show is going to be successful because everyone believes in it. That gives me hope.”

Makhadzi’s one-woman show: A dream come true

To promote the show, Makhadzi hosted a press conference on Friday at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, where the concert will take place on 21 December.

She shared that she has been working towards having this type of show for a long time and is thrilled it is finally happening.

“About four or five years ago, I applied, but they did not want to give me the stadium. So, I went to Botswana, where I filled a stadium with my first one-woman show.

“I thought, if I can fill a stadium in Botswana, where most people don’t understand TshiVenda, why not come back home and do the same?”

She said her experience at the BET Awards in Los Angeles earlier this year inspired her vision for the show.

“While in LA, I watched performances with world-class production and imagined myself doing the same. I wanted to be the first person to bring that kind of production home.

“I posted on social media that I was doing a show at Peter Mokaba Stadium without consulting anyone. They called me, asking what was going on, and I told them we’d discuss it when I returned.

“Fortunately, I won the awards, so everyone was excited. They said yes and gave me the stadium.”

Filling up the stadium

Makhadzi Entertainment’s manager, Lucky Tshilimandila, told The Citizen they are confident Makhadzi will fill Peter Mokaba Stadium.

“They have advised us that, even though the stadium’s capacity is 42 500, we can only sell 32 000 tickets. The ground tickets are already sold out. We are confident the stadium will be filled to capacity, and that’s what we are preparing for.

“We are dubbing this show a history-making event – the first of its kind at Peter Mokaba Stadium, led by an artist from the province of Polokwane, particularly from Venda.”

