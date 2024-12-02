Things seemingly aligning for Prime Circle as they release eighth studio album in seven years [VIDEO]

It’s a new era for South African rock band Prime Circle after welcoming new member to group. Picture: Supplied

Those who believe in numbers and their significance to life will tell you that the number seven represents completion.

After the number seven commences a new cycle in one’s life.

South African rock band Prime Circle just released its eighth studio album; the project comes seven years after the ensemble last released a studio album.

The World We Know is also the first album since former frontman Ross Learmonth announced his departure from the band.

The new 10-track album is also an introduction of new lead singer Gavin Edwards, who replaced Ross.

Prime Circle aligning

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, new member Edwards says he actually sent Prime Circle founding member Marco Gomes a text about a week ago about how things are aligning to the time of this eighth-studio album.

“I looked those up Biblically as well. Seven came up as a completion or rebirth. I told Marco that this isn’t a coincidence” said Edwards.

Adding to what Edwards said, Gomes said there have been signs that speak to where the band is at the moment.

“There was a memory that came up on my social media. We released the live album in 2019 and I looked at the date of it when the memory came up. The release date in 2019 was to the date that we released this [new] album on November 29.”

Edwards was first called by bassist Gomes to join Prime Circle and said he didn’t need to think long and hard about it.

“It was immediate excitement and then it was immediate terrifying. Because I really thought about it, it’s massive, it’s a huge thing. I prayed a lot about it, I spoke to my wife about it. To be honest, it was an overnight decision because I normally pray about it and I go to bed and I wake up in the morning I called Marco again and we had a conversation,” shared Edwards.

Since their formation in 2001 Prime Circle has been one of the foremost South African rock bands in South Africa.

The band has built a cult following, here at home and abroad. Other members of the band include Dirk Bisschoff, Neil Breytenbach and Dale Schnettler.

An influx of hopefuls

Their stature in the industry was made evident soon after Learmonth’s exit from the group, as a slew of singers wanted to be his replacement.

“We got an influx of mails, messages of industry musicians wanting to come in and audition. Very well-known musicians that you’d think that they’re quite settled in their groups but wanted to audition. It was very overwhelming but it was very flattering” shared Gomes.

Edwards is a seasoned vocalist with nearly 30 years of experience as a singer and songwriter. He was previously signed to former Westlife member, Brian McFadden’s record label and came second to Richard Stirton in the first season of The Voice SA in 2016.

“There’s something about Gavin,” said Gomes.

“We weren’t looking for a singer; we were looking for a frontman and someone that’s got the experience of being a frontman. There’s a lot of phenomenal singers out there, but not everybody can handle a stage, the press and all those things that come with being a frontman on the calibre that we are.”

Why the long wait for new music

Gomes says the seven-year hiatus was not intentional.

“Every time we set a time to get into studio and start recording, there would always be something,” Gomes said.

The brunette bassist said that they wanted to bring in a producer from Germany but the Covid pandemic also set them back by three years.

“Once Covid was over we were trying to find our rhythm and find our feet again…and you look again another year has gone by and then another year goes by,” he said.

“So it wasn’t intentional, we wanted to release an album probably by 2020, 2021 or 2022 around there but the timing didn’t allow it.”

Gomes said he regrets that they hadn’t released a studio album for that lengthy period, albeit they put out a live recording project Live Recording in 2019.

“We’ve always been very consistent with product every two and a half years and we should’ve never left it that long,” he averred.

The new album

Gomes shared that there was understandable anxiety about whether people will enjoy The World We Know.

“You know in our industry you’re only good as your last album so it’s so important to try to listen to what’s happening in the industry, to listen to what music is more current, listen to where the music is heading,” he said.

In preparation, the band also had conversations with streaming platforms and record labels to better understand the current music landscape from all directions.

“You try and stay relevant to that but at the same time you also want to be relevant and true to yourself as an artist.”

The World We Know is the longest album Prime Circle has worked on.

“If the album symbolises one thing, it’s about taking power and putting an end to something and taking power back and that’s translating a lot in the lyrics,” said Gomes.

