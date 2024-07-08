‘Looks like a school project’ − Were these the worst dressed celebs at Durban July 2024?

Some celebrities missed the mark with their outfits at Greyville Racecourse in Durban on Saturday.

The Hollywood Bets Durban July is famous for its stunning fashion displays, and this year was no different. However, not all celebrities managed to hit the mark.

The event took place on Saturday, 6 July at Greyville Racecourse in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Failed attempts to slay Durban July’s Ride the Wave’ theme

A couple of celebs, including Makhadzi and Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho, caught smoke on social media for their failed attempts to slay the ‘Ride the Wave’ theme.

Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho

Lejoy’s outfit was a mishmash of colours and patterns that clashed disastrously. Her blonde weave, paired with a brown dress and silver accents looked chaotic rather than stylish. One user said Lejoy’s outfit looked like a school project.

Nkare school project 😭 — Palesa Magauta Radebe (@PalesaM_Radebe) July 7, 2024

Makhadzi

The BET award-winner wore a blue dress designed by Mamello Makha of Exotic Beauty Salon.

The dress was not only ill-fitted but also looked like a last-minute creation rather than a thoughtfully designed piece. Her accessories, including a clunky pearls necklace, didn’t help improve the look.

Makhadzi admitted on X that she didn’t quite get it right this year, saying, “Beside unbalanced curves, I see nothing wrong with this dress. But yona is not make sure shem. I tried to console myself but yooo, kunini ngithi yooo.”

Beside unbalanced curves I see nothing wrong on this dress. But yona is not make sure Shem . I tried to console myself but yooo , kunini ngithi yooo 🥲 pic.twitter.com/YItBxDm9Rt — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) July 7, 2024

Cyan Boujee

Dressed by Cherries Bridal, Cyan’s dress wasn’t terrible, but it looked like an unsuccessful attempt at copy and paste.

Mbali Nkosi

Mbali’s outfit looked incomplete, no effort whatsoever.

With some sprinkle sprinkle pic.twitter.com/RG7hURQWt6 — CheslynOG (@OgCheslyn) July 7, 2024

Eva Modika

The clunky platform shoes did no justice to Eva’s look and the material of the dress diminished her overall appearance.

