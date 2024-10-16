Maglera Doe Boy and Blxckie miss out on BET Award as Kendrick Lamar clean sweeps

Kendrick Lamar won all of the eight awards that he was nominated in at the BET Hip Hop Awards

South African rap artists Maglera Doe Boy and Blxckie missed out on a BET Award as Kendrick Lamar has a clean sweep at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Both Maglera Doe Boy and Blxckie were individually nominated in the Best International Flow category at the awards hosted in Las Vegas for the first time. The UK’s Ghetts was the eventual winner.

Flow, a style in which a rapper presents his lyrics on a song, is a significant part of hip-hop as it distinguishes a rap artist from his or her peers.

The category pays homage to how hip-hop has grown beyond its US borders and how other parts of the world have uniquely embraced the genre and culture in their own way.

Other nominees in the category included Brazil’s Budah, SDM from France and Nigeria’s Odumodublvck.

Kendrick Lamar’s night

Kendrick Lamar came into the BET Awards as the second most nominated artist with eight nominations, behind Megan Thee Stallion’s 11 nod.

But Kendrick won all of the eight awards he was nominated in, with Stallion ending her night empty-handed.

It has been an eventful year for the Alright rapper after his long-standing tension with fellow rap star Drake came under the spotlight in a much-publicised beef between the two.

The result of the beef was Kendrick’s hit song Not Like Us which was the last of the four diss tracks aimed at Drake.

The track won Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video, Video Director of the Year [Kendrick and Dave Free] and also won the Impact Track category.

Kendrick vs Drake

The Not Like Us video was shot just days after the Grammy award-winning rapper hosted the historic The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert in California.

Social media was littered with images of the rapper in his neighbourhood shooting the music video, but the end result was more nuanced in its references to Drake through fine art direction.

There’s a part in the video where Kendrick with a stick in hand going at an owl piñata-the logo of Drake’s clothing brand October’s Very Own (OVO) is an owl.

The last shot sees Kendrick holding a Barn owl, staring into his eyes and then seemingly locking it in a cage. This was symbolic of Kendrick putting Drake in his place and ending the beef.

One of the final shots of the video sees Kendrick with his partner, Whitney Alford, together with their two kids, dancing to the song inside a living room.

On Family Matters, one of the songs Drake released during their back-and-forth release of diss songs, Drake claimed that Kendrick and his partner were having issues, going as far as accusing Kendrick of physically abusing Whitney.

The Canadian rapper also alleged that one of Kendrick’s kids is fathered by his childhood friend, business partner and co-director of the Not Like Us video, Dave Free.

Kendrick Lamar also won Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Best Collaboration for his contribution to Like That, a song with Metro Boomin and Future ,and Best Featured Verse for Sweet 16.

