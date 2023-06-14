Limpopo gets R1.8 billion to fix roads

By Alex Japho Matlala

A war on potholes in Limpopo roads is to be launched following a financial injection of R1.8 billion from the national department of transport.

The province has 19 906km of roads, 6 649km of which are tarred. Public works and infrastructure MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale said a proper road network was important to the provincial economy.

Limpopo road networks and job creation

Limpopo was a gateway to Southern African Development Community countries through the Beitbridge border post and usable roads were a must-have.

“Construction of road networks in Limpopo has contributed significantly to job creation,” the MEC added.

Roadworks have provided just under 6 500 jobs. This included direct employment through construction and indirect employment in industries that supply construction materials, transport and food services.

She said her department was working with Roads Agency Limpopo (RAL) and has managed to repair over 277 857 metres2 of potholes across the province.

Much to be done

“Some of the roads that could not be patched were resurfaced,” said Rakgoale.

RAL resurfaced 1 319 308². But there was still much to be done.

“Areas that need urgent attention include the key arterial routes around Polokwane, Thohoyandou, N1 to Ellim to Malamulele, Musina and the Mopani district due to their heavy usage and strategic importance.

“We’re prioritising all five districts in the upcoming months before the next rainy season.”

During a visit to Limpopo, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga bemoaned the “disappointing lack of progress” in the roads programme “due to lack of cooperation and support from the provincial and district municipal road authorities”.