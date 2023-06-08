Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon to host Celebrity Prank Wars

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Television personalities Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon will elevate their well-known friendly rivalry to a higher level through the amusing and entertaining competition show called Celebrity Prank Wars.

This hilarious series will debut on E! Africa (DStv channel 124) on 2 July at 7.05pm (South African Standard Time).

‘The ultimate Prank War victor’

Prepare for an intense battle as celebrities engage in a series of pranks, triggering a chain of retaliations.

In each episode, famous individuals will devise and execute outrageous pranks on one another, while hosts Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart determine the ultimate Prank War victor.

With each prank surpassing the previous one in complexity, expect unexpected surprises, embarrassing scenarios, and shocking revelations.

Celebrities would be wise to remain vigilant in the presence of these mischievous pranksters.

Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon. Picture: Supplied.

ALSO READ: Actor and socialist Brian Cox hasn’t found time for ‘Succession’ finale

Celebrity participants

The lineup of celebrity participants in Celebrity Prank Wars includes Anthony Anderson, Brie Garcia, Nikki Garcia, Lil Duval, Big E, Fantasia, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Jon, Kofi Kingston, Ludacris, Joel McHale, Killer Mike, Chance The Rapper, T-Pain, Robin Thicke, T.I., and Xavier Woods.

Produced by Hartbeat and NCredible, the show has Kevin Hart, Nick Cannon, Kevin Healey, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Mike Stein, Bryan Smiley, Thai Randolph, Jeff Clanagan, Michael Goldman, and Ben Sumpter serving as Executive Producers.

Kevin Hart tour to SA

In February, Kevin Hart embarked on his highly anticipated Reality Check tour in South Africa. The tour generated significant demand, with local fans eagerly anticipating Hart’s return to the country since 2016.

The comedian received a warm reception from the locals, even earning himself a local name, Mpho.

Furthermore, Kevin Hart’s movies have achieved remarkable success at the box office, accumulating a global revenue exceeding $4.23 billion.

Kevin Hart’s reaction to Will Smith slap

A whole year has passed since the widely talked-about incident at the Oscars when Will Smith controversially slapped Chris Rock on stage. Even now, the incident remains a polarising topic of discussion among many.

While the public has shared numerous opinions on the matter, several celebrities have also expressed their views. One notable figure to weigh in on the issue is Kevin Hart, who happens to be close friends with both Smith and Rock.

According to Cinemablend, Hart offered his genuine perspective on the slap incident and emphasised how the world should approach the situation at this stage.

“People make mistakes, and from mistakes they should be allowed time to fucking recover. And that this is no longer the world’s problem, it’s Will and Chris’s problem. Let them deal with that.

“The world should step out of it and let them recover… Let Will recover from it. Let Chris get back to work as normal.

“Let two men be men and figure that out if they choose to. If they do, they do. If they don’t, they don’t, said Hart.

NOW READ: ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’: Carol Ofori to star in new local Disney+ series