Maleh pays homage to her late grandmother with blanket design

Musician Malehloka ‘Maleh’ Hlalele has been included in the Young Basotho Designers Collection (YBDC) for 2024 by South Africa’s oldest blanket manufacturer, Aranda Textile

“We’ve been looking into the space of designing, especially going into merchandising. We’re looking at this [collaboration] as a launching pad,” Maleh told The Citizen.

The YBDC by Aranda Textiles aims to empower young designers of Basotho origin below the age of 45, providing a platform for young and talented designers to showcase their blanket designs and tell Basotho tales through the medium of the blanket.

Maleh’s blanket, Kobo ea Poloko, pays homage to her late grandmother Matlelima Anna Hlalele. “I told her about designing the blanket before she died. The blanket honours her spiritual work as a woman of faith,” said Maleh.

Kobo ea Poloko is inspired by one of her grandmother’s favourite verses in the Bible, Isaiah 61v3, which speaks of being “clothed with the garments of salvation”.

This blanket seeks to inspire a nation that continuously strives in faith, as can be heard in the words of the Lesotho National Anthem “Molimo a ko boloke Lesotho”.

The KeTlo Fihla singer isn’t the only one selected by the blanket manufacturer.

Other Basotho designers include Pule Kojoana, Kamohelo Chabana, Lintle Pholo, Matabe Lonia Tšauli, Samuel Ntlhakana, Khauhelo Lephema and Khethang “Morusu” Hlalele.

The latter is not related to Maleh, despite the same surname.

“Well he is a popular Koreana accordion player from Maseru. I have been asking family if we are related directly but the Hlalele clan is a big clan hey. I’m sure we will soon connect the dots,” said Maleh.

In the pilot edition of 2022, Aranda collaborated with the likes of musician Thaabe “Ntate Stunna” Letsie and socialite Tshepo Pitso, popularly known as Material Don Dada, to produce Manothi a Koriana and Lithota respectively.

The music

Maleh released her last album, Lerato Laka, in 2022 after taking a hiatus from the music. The album which is a reflection of her journey in love has received great reception from her ardent fans.

“The album was very well received. Considering the fact that I was away for five years, the change in the market… there are so many artists that people can choose from. Finding your fan base still hungry for your music is a blessing.”

Including two other albums, her acclaimed You Make My Heart Go album was released under her previous label which owns the masters, hence why that body of work isn’t available on streaming platforms.

You Make My Heart Go has Maleh’s hit songs such as Ke Mo Afrika and the album title track but all the music she released under her previous record label are owned by the company.

“The master belonged to the previous label. I have to try do a live recording of it and fans can get to hear the music there,” she said.

The seasoned muso and AFDA graduate has been working independently since parting with the record company, launching her own, Psalms Productions.

“When you’re doing things independently you don’t have the luxury of a label doing things for you. You have to do things yourself. The main challenge is having the capital to shoot music videos and other challenges include building relationships with broadcasters to play your music,” averred Maleh.

“But the feeling of freedom you get from being independent is a good one.”

In August, Maleh will officially launch her blanket, which is already available in stores, in an intimate dinner in Bryanston.

