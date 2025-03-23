Broos backs Tau to excel again for Bafana

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos believes Percy Tau will get better and better for South Africa now that he...

Percy Tau made his firstg appearance for Bafana in about nine months against Lesotho. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos believes Percy Tau will get better and better for South Africa now that he is getting regular game time in Qatar.

Tau made his first appearance in nine months for Bafana on Friday. They beat Lesotho 2-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in a 2026 Fifa World Cup Group C qualifier.

Tau bounces back

The ‘Lion of Judah’ endured a difficult opening half in Polokwane. But he bounced back with an energy-filled second half display. And in the end, South Africa got the goals they needed to move to the top of the group.

Tau did not play in any of Bafana’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the end of last year as he fell out of favour at Egyptian giants Al Ahly. But he came into the Lesotho game on the back of regular game time at Qatar SC, who the 30 year-old joined from Ahly in January.

“I said I couldn’t be happy with the performance of Percy in previous (Bafana) games,” said Broos on Friday after the Lesotho match.

“It was not the level of Percy. Today he had a fantastic game, but he also worked a lot. Now he is used to playing games. When you don’t have games there is no rhythm. I am sure we will more and more see the best of Percy now that he is playing in Qatar.

Bafana’s Broos – ‘He worked a lot for the team’

“There can always be more and to be honest we expect more. But I am very happy with his performance today because he worked a lot for the team.”

Bafana will now face Benin in the Ivory Coast on Tuesday as they bid to consolidate their position as front-runners in World Cup qualification.

Another three points would put Broos’ side in a fantastic position to make it to the USA, Canada and Mexico next year.

“We have to prepare ourselves now for next Tuesday,” added Broos.

“It will be another difficult game, different, but just as difficult. But if we prepare ourselves as we did today, I think we can win.”

Benin in the Ivory Coast

Benin will play the game at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, because they do not have a stadium at home that meets CAF regulations.

Bafana will know the venue well, having finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations final in the Ivory Coast at the start of last year. Broos’ side beat DR Congo on penalties at the venue to secure that bronze medal. They also drew 1-1 with the Ivory Coast at the same stadium in a friendly in October 2023.