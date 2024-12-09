Mark Strong says ‘Dune: Prophecy’ storyline is ‘not dissimilar to world in which we live’ [VIDEO]

In 'Dune: Prophecy', Strong portrays the character of the first Padishah Emperor Javicco Corrino.

British actor Mark Strong said themes explored in the Dune: Prophecy series aren’t different to what’s being experienced in the real world. Picture: Supplied

Hit TV series Dune: Prophecy might be a fictional world set a thousand years before the rise to power of lead character in the TV and film series Paul Atreides; but British actor Mark Strong said the themes explored aren’t different to experiences in the real world.

“It’s not dissimilar to the world in which we live, in which each group of people or country, or in the case of Dune, houses, are after something that will benefit them and their families above all else,” said Strong speaking to media.

The actor portrays the character of the first Padishah Emperor Javicco Corrino. The series is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television.

Watch: Trailer for ‘Dune: Prophecy’

Legendary Television also produced the film franchise that has released two instalments to critical acclaim, with the first taking home six Oscars and the second becoming the fourth biggest blockbuster of 2024.

Dune: Prophecy is set 10 000 years before the ascension of Atreides, following two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

“You’re watching a world in which all those people are competing with each other. And that’s what’s fascinating about the show. Who’s in, who’s out, who’s going to win, who’s going to lose, who has the power, who doesn’t?” said Strong.

Attractive storyline

Strong, who had a stint in the recently wrapped up The Penguin series, playing the role of Carmine Falcone, said his character’s complexities drew him to the Dune story.

The Dune universe was created and written in the 60s by Frank Herbert and Strong said there is an argument that Star Trek, Star Wars and other similar works were based on the original books that Herbert wrote.

“He invented an incredibly complicated world so to be involved in something that is trying to tell the story of that world was really alluring,” said Strong of the writer.

Inspired by the 2012 novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Frank’s son, Brian Herbert, and Kevin J Anderson, the prequel series stars Oscar nominee Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Critics Choice Super Award nominee Travis Fimmel and Cannes winner Jodhi May as the Empress.

“If you have a character like an emperor who is in charge of everything, he’s able to control it all brilliantly. What I love about him is that he isn’t. He has insecurities and he’s not entirely sure whether he’s very good at managing what’s going on around him, even if he appears to be on the outside. That drew me in,” he shared.

Dune: Prophecy airs on M-Net at 9pm and Showmax at 9:30pm every Monday until 23 December 2024.

