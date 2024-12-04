Paarl’s interschool rivalry: World’s biggest school rugby showdown unfolds in new docuseries

The interschool week between Paarl Gymnasium, Boishaai and Girls’ High is the biggest in the world.

The eight episodes explore, among other things, what it takes to play for the first team of Gimmies or Boishaai. Picture: kykNET

Once a year in winter, Paarl comes to a standstill and thousands of people descend on this beautiful town in the Boland. Families and friends are divided and choose sides. Sports matches across almost all disciplines are played. Even trees in the streets are decorated – blue and white for Boishaai and Girls’ High; maroon, green and gold for Gimmies.

The interschool week between Paarl Gymnasium, Boishaai and Girls’ High, or Paarl Boys’ High and Paarl Girls’ High, is the biggest in the world. But it is especially the showdown between the boys of the first rugby teams that gets the spirits running high – a climax of years of sacrifice and hard work.

Rugby of Niks, an eight-episode documentary series takes a look at the spirit of this legendary school rugby match, how character is built, how personal challenges are faced and overcome and how life lessons are learned on and off the field.

Legacy and tradition from Paarl

“This series is more than just a documentary about school rugby – it is a celebration of tradition, pride and the surprising stories behind one of the most iconic sporting games in the world,” says the director Stefan Enslin.

Rugby of Niks offers a unique look behind the scenes – from the building process to the big day at Faure Stadium – and reveals how professional school rugby has become. It also highlights the rich legacy of players shaped by this inter-school tradition.

Among them are legendary names such as Kobus Wiese, Balie Swart, Jean de Villiers, Marius Joubert, Schalk Burger, Handré Pollard, Corné Krige, Frans Malherbe, Mannetjies Roux and even actor Edwin van der Walt. This match is not only a showcase of talent but a foretaste of the future of Springbok rugby.

In addition to the players of the two school teams, the coaches are interviewed, and celebrity rugby players share their memories.

The eight episodes explore, among other things, what it takes to play for the first team of Gimmies or Boishaai, what that jersey means to the boys and where faith and dedication fit in. The last two episodes focus not only on the 2024 match but also on what happens after the match and how the teams handle winning or losing.

*Rugby of Niks starts at 20:00 on 1 January on kykNET (DStv channel 144) and is also available on DStv Stream and Catch Up.

