‘I didn’t want to get kicked out’ – MasterChef SA finalist Nabila Shamshum on her journey to the finals [VIDEO]

Nabila is one of three finalists of Season 5 MasterChef SA together with Bridget Mangwandi and Chanel Brink.

Nabila Shamshum said her expectations were simply to not get kicked out when she decided to take part in reality cooking show MasterChef South Africa.

“I didn’t want to get kicked out,” Shamshum tells The Citizen, with a slight chuckle of relief.

“Obviously everyone feels like they want to make it until the end, but I really expected to be able to create connections, find out more about the industry, definitely refine my skill set and learn how to present something well” she said.

The 23-year-old is one of the three finalists of Season 5 MasterChef South Africa together with Bridget Mangwandi and Chanel Brink.

It has been an intense and fun adventure for the cooks on the reality TV show, who were plunged into the deep end in the first episode where five contestants were unexpectedly sent home before donning the MasterChef apron.

“It was definitely unnerving; I think it was kind of a blow to us because we were expecting at least one or two eliminations,” averred Shamshum.

Shamushum, who the audience has grown fond of because of her modest and kind demeanour, said the unexpected volume of cutting in the first episode was an indication that the show had started.

“That’s when it set in that we’re in a completion and people are going to get eliminated.”

ALSO READ: Magical mushrooms stir up chaos on ‘MasterChef SA’

Handling MasterChef stress

The judges often called Shamshum’s name first during the feedback sessions, during which the top and bottom dishes were named. Usually, Shamshum thought she would be told she was going home.

“When it came to the judges you also weren’t really sure what they’re going to say about what was wrong and what was right. So to some degree, you can explain your dish and present it and they’ve seen you prepare it. But there’s also the aspect of ‘the unknown’ [and] of what is expected as a whole,” she said.

MasterChef SA is adjudicated by renowned chefs Justine Drake, Zola Nene and Katlego Mlambo.

The chef, who studied Graphic Design and currently works as a secretary and educator at school in Joburg, said her saving grace was that on her bad days, fellow contestants had worse dish outputs.

“It’s really awful but it’s just the nature of the show and so, many times I wasn’t proud of what I put forward so I was expecting to be eliminated but I was basically saved by that someone had had a worse day.”

The modest cook had a decent run on the show having won three individual challenges. The Mushroom challenge, the Patisserie challenge and the Going for Gold Semi-final challenge.

ALSO READ: Former MasterChef SA contestant Tebogo Mabye to take Design Week SA patrons on Asian culinary trip

Family support

Shamshum grew up in a mixed Afrikaans and Arabic household where food greatly affected relationships.

She once said that food has always been the catalyst for expressing appreciation for one another in her family.

Her Afrikaans mother is the most significant influence on her appreciation of the art of cooking while her father’s Arabic heritage shaped her culinary passion and palate.

The former would take her to spice shops, Asian markets, and Middle Eastern stores, teaching her how to blend diverse ingredients into delicious meals.

“I would want to honour them [parents] in whatever I’m doing. So being able to represent their cultures and backgrounds and the things that they’ve sowed into me has been something I’ve been really graced to be able to do,” she shared.

Shamshum has received support from her family throughout her time on the show, with her brothers cheering her on as the youngest at home.

“Having them cheer me on from the sidelines has been something very enjoyable to see. Because as the youngest the youngest sibling I’m actually going forward in a pathway, they’ve been proud of me. Making them proud and taking their advice has been something very valuable.”

MasterChef SA final will be broadcast on S3 (formerly SABC 3) on Saturday, 23 November at 8.30pm.

NOW READ: ‘AI crept in, but we managed to kick it out’ – MasterChef South Africa producer