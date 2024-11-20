SOUPER cool: Refresh your menu with summer-inspired soups

Explore the zesty flavours of Asian-inspired broths or soups infused with fresh ingredients like lemongrass, lime, and chilli.

While soup is often a winter staple, it’s time to reimagine this classic dish with light, refreshing variations perfect for summer.

Johandré Grobler, executive chef at ANEW Hotel Centurion Pretoria, highlights the versatility of summer soups and offers creative inspiration to revamp your Meatless Mondays during the warmer months.

The cool factor: What’s the ideal temperature?

For summer soups, aim for a serving temperature of around 5°C. This coolness enhances the vibrant flavours, making each spoonful a refreshing delight on hot days.

Creative pairings and unique ingredients

Say goodbye to heavy red meats, lentils, and beans. Instead, explore the zesty flavours of Asian-inspired broths or soups infused with fresh ingredients like lemongrass, lime, and chilli. To complement these light soups, think beyond bread and embrace unexpected accompaniments:

Strawberry gazpacho

Strawberry gazpacho

Blend strawberries, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and red pepper for a sweet-and-savory spin on traditional gazpacho. Add balsamic vinegar and fresh basil, and pair with grilled fruit skewers for a burst of caramelized sweetness.



Blend strawberries, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and red pepper for a sweet-and-savory spin on traditional gazpacho. Add balsamic vinegar and fresh basil, and pair with grilled fruit skewers for a burst of caramelized sweetness. Cold watermelon soup

Combine watermelon with pineapple salsa for a tropical vibe. The sweetness of the melon and tangy salsa creates a perfect harmony, especially with a hint of mint.



Combine watermelon with pineapple salsa for a tropical vibe. The sweetness of the melon and tangy salsa creates a perfect harmony, especially with a hint of mint. Chilled avocado and mint soup

Blend ripe avocados with yoghurt, lime, garlic, and fresh mint. Serve with a drizzle of olive oil and pair with sushi rolls for a refreshing, elegant meal.



Blend ripe avocados with yoghurt, lime, garlic, and fresh mint. Serve with a drizzle of olive oil and pair with sushi rolls for a refreshing, elegant meal. Spicy spanspek and cucumber soup

Combine spanspek, cucumber, and jalapeño for a soup that’s both cooling and spicy. Pair with stuffed avocados filled with quinoa, black beans, and corn for a satisfying meal.

Chef Johandré’s go-to recipes

Chilled Greek yoghurt soup

A creamy yoghurt base paired with crunchy cucumber or sweet pickled cucumber. Garnish with sliced cucumber, cherry tomatoes, or olives. For a warm twist, serve with turmeric-spiced tortilla crisps.

Ingredients:

2 cups (500ml) Greek yoghurt

1 cup (250ml) chilled vegetable/chicken stock

1 minced garlic clove

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tbsp olive oil

1 cup (250ml) finely chopped cucumber

2 tbsp fresh dill or mint, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Whisk yoghurt, stock, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil until smooth. Stir in cucumber and herbs, seasoning to taste. Chill for an hour, then serve with tortilla crisps or fresh garnishes.

Chilled smoked aubergine soup

Ingredients:

2 large aubergines

20ml olive oil

5g ground coriander

5g sumac spice

500ml chilled chicken stock

4 roasted garlic cloves

10g paprika

Method:

Char aubergines on a grill, peel off skins, and cool. Roast garlic with olive oil until soft, then peel. Blend aubergines, garlic, spices, and stock until smooth. Chill for an hour, then serve with paprika and grilled peach slices topped with goat’s cheese.

