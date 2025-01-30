Miss SA Mia le Roux reinforces commitment to change and inclusivity advocacy through partnership with training institution

The partnership aims to enhance educational opportunities for people with disabilities by awarding learnership programmes to them

Le Roux has remained true to her commitment with the announcement of a partnership with B4i, to empower communities living with disabilities through education. Picture: Supplied

When reigning Miss South Africa Mia le Roux was crowned, she committed herself to using her influence to advocate for change and inclusivity in society.

Five months after winning the Miss SA title, Le Roux has remained true to her commitment by announcing a partnership with B4i, a Sector Education and Training Authority and QCTO-accredited training institution that will empower communities living with disabilities through education.

The partnership

The partnership aims to enhance educational opportunities for people with disabilities across South Africa by awarding Learnership programmes that provide skills development.

“This initiative is a step towards a more inclusive society where everyone, regardless of their abilities, has access to opportunities to allow them to succeed,” said a proud Le Roux.

Le Roux was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at the age of one and said her community rallied behind her to give her the gift of hearing, inspiring her desire to make a positive impact and break barriers.

The 29-year-old was the first woman with impaired hearing to be crowned Miss SA.

The collaboration offers tailored training programmes that prioritise quality and accessibility. It ensures that people with disabilities, mainly those with hearing impairments, acquire the skills necessary to thrive in today’s economy.

“Our purpose is to change lives, to offer pathways to dignity, independence and economic participation for those who often face barriers in accessing education and employment. Together, we aim to break down these barriers, enabling individuals with disabilities to contribute meaningfully to society.”

Today sees the official launch of the first public Learnership campaign, with applications opening on February 1 and closing on February 28, 2025, at 18.00.

Applications can be made via the Miss South Africa website, the B4i Project’s website, the Miss South Africa App, or the links on Official Miss South Africa and Mia le Roux’s social media platforms.

“Our collaboration with Mia signifies our steadfast commitment to inclusivity and empowerment,”

averred B4i Academy CEO, Yolandi Venter.

“Together, we will tailor educational programmes that prioritise quality over quantity, ensuring that individuals with disabilities have access to the skills and training they need to thrive in the current economy.”

Le Roux’s passion for education

In September last year, Le Roux joined Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation Matome Chiloane at the Sign Language and Music Enhancement Mini Festival at Transoranje School for the Deaf in Pretoria.

The event was part of a series of mini-festivals hosted by the Gauteng Department of Education to showcase the diverse range of certified skills pupils acquire through the Multi-Certification Skills Programme.

Le Roux supported the event as an honoured guest, celebrating the remarkable efforts of both deaf and hearing pupils.

The pupils showcased their newly acquired skills in South African Sign Language and music, emphasising the importance of communication and the inclusion of all individuals, regardless of their abilities.

