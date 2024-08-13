Miss SA: Le Roux’s win ‘step toward greater representation, inclusivity’

Mia le Roux’s Miss SA victory inspires change and challenges societal norms, empowering people with disabilities across the nation.

Mia le Roux’s victory as Miss South Africa 2024 has ignited hope for people with disabilities across the country, challenging societal norms and breaking down barriers that have long marginalised the disabled community.

Prof Diane Bell, a member of the Presidential Working Group on Disability for South Africa, said Le Roux’s achievement was not just a personal triumph but a significant step toward greater representation and inclusivity.

Le Roux’s victory challenges societal norm

“Seeing somebody like Le Roux in such a position will give other youngsters hope, confidence, and a sense of belonging. It challenges the societal norm, highlighting that persons with disabilities can achieve greatness and drive change,” she said.

Bell said psychologically, it would raise self-esteem, reduce feelings of loneliness and encourage others to pursue their dreams, no matter how many struggles they may face in their lives.

“Socially, this could lead to a more inclusive environment by breaking down stereotypes and encouraging more general acceptance,” she said.

Diagnosed with profound hearing loss at just one year old, Le Roux has vowed to use her platform to champion inclusivity, inspiring a wave of hope and change which reaches far beyond the pageant stage.

ALSO READ: Gert-Johan Coetzee turns Miss SA stage into a fashion fantasy

In her acceptance speech, Le Roux said the Miss South Africa Organisation provided her a powerful platform to advocate for change and to inspire others.

“South Africans face many challenges, from financial exclusion and lack of access to resources, to the struggles faced by those who are differently abled. These are not just issues; they are opportunities for us all to come together and build a more inclusive and supportive society,” she said.

Challenges faced by deaf community

However, Le Roux’s victory also shone a spotlight on the ongoing challenges faced by the deaf community.

Fatima Cele, executive director of the Neema Foundation for the Deaf, said there are significant barriers that still exist, despite recent advancements such as the recognition of sign language as an official language.

“The deaf community’s greatest obstacles continue to be marginalisation, lack of interpreters at important locations such as police stations and clinics, and limited access to higher education,” she said.

She said the benefit for the deaf community “is only on paper”.

ALSO READ: ‘After ALL that’: Burna boy teases SA after Mia Le Roux wins Miss SA 2024

“Government departments, especially the department of basic education, must do more. Few deaf pupils make it past Grade 12. This means the opportunity for them to participate in mainstream economy is hugely reduced,” she said.

Advocacy for change

Cele believed Le Roux’s platform will give her the chance to advocate for change, drawing attention to these issues and pushing for much-needed reforms.

“Government and business need to consciously work to ensure the deaf community is given opportunities by understanding the various aspects of deafness and advocating for inclusion,” she said.

Bell added Le Roux’s advocacy will encourage both public and private sectors to take real steps toward creating an all-inclusive society that respect basic human rights of people with disabilities.

“Her advocacy might lead to more public and private sector entities taking real steps toward building an all-inclusive society,” she said.