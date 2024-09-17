Deaf pupils encouraged to embrace 4IR skills for future careers

Michelle Lissoos urges deaf and disabled pupils to learn coding and technology skills to prepare for careers in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Michelle Lissoos, executive director for iSchool Africa, has encouraged the deaf and other disabled people to acquire Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) skills to prepare them for careers in technology.

iSchool Africa is an initiative aimed at bringing technology to township and rural schools.

Lissoos was speaking at the Deaf Awareness Month event at the MCK Special School for the Deaf in Lenasia, Johannesburg.

Coding lessons to deaf pupils

Lissoos and her team have been offering coding lessons to deaf pupils to prepare them for the changing world of 4IR and the digital economy.

“The skills that the children are getting will be useful, especially the knowledge of coding because in today’s world coding is very essential and it will make it easier for the children to adopt and kick-start their careers.

ALSO READ: Mother wants to know how wheelchair bound son was injured at Pretoria school

“Exposing them to technology at an early age will also enable those who would like to take advantage of the booming technology-based economy.”

“However, I am worried about the slow pace at which the government and the private sector are employing disabled people.

“They have been talking about facilitating employment, but practically they are not doing that. If I am not mistaken, less than 2% of disabled people are employed in the country.”

Pupils given iPads

She said her entity had supplied pupils with iPads equipped with applications that assist with various subjects.

Lissoos said as the project is rolled out they train teachers so they can impart knowledge.

ALSO READ: Organisation slams Makhadzi for mocking deaf people

The project started in 2009 and they had trained about 3 000 teachers nationally who have attended to 100 000 pupils.

MCK Special School for the Deaf deputy principal Ishualal Reggy appreciated the assistance offered by iSchool Africa in equipping more than 400 pupils from primary to high school.

Reggy also urged young people to consider sign language as a career to fill up gaps in the education sector.

Include sign language in your qualification teachers

“We are appealing for aspiring teachers to include sign language in their qualification. In our bid to popularise the language within the community on weekends, especially Saturdays we run classes where we educate interested community members, especially parents, police and other relevant stakeholders on how to interact with deaf people.”

Kirti Famo, a Grade 4 and 5 teacher, said the iPad training had improved her pupils’ engagement.

ALSO READ: Miss SA Mia Le Roux a guest at Sign Language festival at School of the Deaf [VIDEO]

Famo said since children loved playing with gadgets, “it is easy for them to concentrate and participate fully when they learn digitally. The children love and enjoy schooling because of the tablets that they use.