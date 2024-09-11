Alarm raised over sexual offenders at Gauteng schools after department says 95% of teachers not vetted

Gauteng Education Department accused of neglecting its responsibility to ensure the safety of school pupils.

There are concerns about sexual offenders working as teachers in Gauteng. Picture: iStock

The DA in Gauteng is concerned that children in Gauteng schools could be exposed to sexual offenders and perverts on school premises.

This comes after a written reply from the MEC of Education Matome Chiloane on a question at the Gauteng Legislature about the vetting of teachers and school staff against the Child Protection Register (CPR). According to Chiloane, only 3 750 teachers have been vetted.

In the reply, Chiloane said the vetting process was ongoing. He added that the information he had received from the Department of Social Development did not contain specific information, such as the positions held by teachers.

‘GDE chose to ignore legislation’

However, the spokesperson for the DA on Education in Gauteng Michaeal Waters described the response as unacceptable.

“It’s unacceptable that the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has chosen to ignore the vital legislation specifically intended to protect our children,” he said.

The purpose of the CPR is to ensure that children are protected from abuse. Employers are encouraged to take reasonable steps to minimise the risk of child abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

Waters said the GDE has neglected its responsibility to ensure the safety of all school pupils.

“The fact that the GDE concedes that 3 750 teachers have been vetted, indicates that they are fully aware of the Children’s Act and their obligations to protect children. Yet, they have chosen to abdicate this responsibility by failing to vet over 95% of the teachers in our schools.”

DA demands accountability on vetting of teachers

Waters further said the DA would write to the Chairperson of the Education Portfolio Committee requesting that the GDE be called before the committee as a matter of urgency to account for their lack of action on the matter.

“Parents and guardians in Gauteng deserve to have peace of mind knowing their children are not under the watch of those who can potentially harm them,” he said.

‘All school staff must be vetted’

Dr Jaco Deacon, CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas), said to The Citizen that it’s important for education departments to ensure that all teachers and staff working at schools are vetted.

“As a society, and specifically the school community, we have a statutory obligation to look after our children. We have to ensure that when we allow people to work with our children inside or outside the classroom, they are actually fit and proper to do so,” he said.

The Citizen contacted the GDE for comment on the matter. The article will be updated as soon as comment is received.

