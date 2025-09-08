Mzansi Ballet brings back Elvis Presley to Joburg after a decade

Aptly titled Private Presley, the ballet zooms into Elvis’s military service from 1958 to 1960.

Marking a return to Joburg after a decade, a ballet centred around the life of singer Elvis Presley, Private Presley, will give a fresh and emotionally resonant perspective on the life of the US music icon.

“What fascinated me was discovering this pivotal but often overlooked chapter of Elvis’s life,” creator of the ballet Sean Bovim told The Citizen.

Bovim took the production to Cape Town’s Baxter Theatre and the Joburg Theatre in 2015.

After a decade, Mzansi Ballet is bringing the show to the Pieter Toerien Theatre at Montecasino from 24 October to 30 November.

Elvis Presley’s military life

Aptly titled Private Presley, the ballet zooms into Elvis’s military service from 1958 to 1960. Bovim described this period as transformative for the US singer.

“It was where he transitioned from a young rebel to a more mature artist, where he experienced profound loss with his mother Gladys’s death, and where he met Priscilla,” he said.

Choreographically, Bovim said this period offers incredible dramatic potential in terms of the discipline and structure of army life, contrasting with his artistic soul, the grief and vulnerability following his mother’s death, and the tender beginnings of young love.

“It’s a story about duty, sacrifice, growth and finding love in unexpected places – universal themes that translate beautifully through dance.

“This approach emphasises the artistic and historical significance while showing respect for the complexity of Elvis’s life during this period.”

Mzansi Ballet

Director of Mzansi Ballet, Dirk Badenhorst, said this edition of Private Presley will include live singers.

“The singers will sing about a third of the songs on the show, all Elvis Presley songs, and there are one or two renditions of other singers singing typical Elvis Presley songs,” Badenhorst told The Citizen.

The production features costume design by David Hutt, a long-time collaborator with Mzansi Ballet.

Known for his detailed and imaginative work, Hutt has been tasked with capturing the vibrant spirit and style of Elvis’s life and times through his costume creations.

“Doing Sean Bovim’s Private Presley has been a privilege, and it is a wonderful addition to the Mzansi Ballet repertoire,” concluded Badenhorst.

