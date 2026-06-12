Joburg Ballet reimagines ancient Greek tragedy, Mzansi style

Joburg Ballet chief executive officer Elroy Fillis-Bell said the production shows what can happen when different artistic disciplines are brought together.

The classic Euripides tragedy, The Bacchae, written more than 2 400 years ago, has received a makeover, Mzansi style.

Joburg Ballet and the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) Arts and Culture division have collaborated to stage The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet. It is a reimagining of the ancient story that combines ballet, choral music, theatre and orchestral performance. The company said it is a world-first choral ballet. The production forms part of Joburg Ballet’s 25th anniversary season.

Originally written by Euripides, the story follows Dionysus as he arrives in the city of Thebes offering freedom, ecstasy and spiritual awakening. His growing influence brings him into conflict with Pentheus, a young ruler determined to maintain control and restore order. The Greek tragedy was reworked with South African music, movement and choral traditions.

World-first choral rework

Euripides, who lived between about 480 BC and 406 BC, was one of the three great tragedians of classical Athens, alongside Aeschylus and Sophocles. He became known for reshaping Greek theatre by portraying legendary heroes not as untouchable figures but as complex, flawed individuals driven by human emotions and desires.

Reimagining of ancient work. Picture Supplied

Director Jay Pather, choreographer Mthuthuzeli November and composer Neo Muyanga are joined by the 80-member UJ Choir and a live chamber orchestra. Pather said the themes explored in The Bacchae remain relevant despite the passage of centuries.

“The Bacchae is a tussle between passion, excess, the irrational and allowing the irrational to run free, as opposed to order, moderation and restraint. That dynamic sets itself very well at this time in our history, where societies across the world are feeling that tension and that pull,” he said.

The show explores questions around power, belonging, spirituality, communal rituals and the consequences of excess, he added.

The consequences of excess

Pieter Jacobs, head of UJ Arts and Culture, said the collaboration created opportunities for students and established artists to work alongside one another.

“The production creates a powerful platform for artistic exchange, bringing together professional artists, composers, choreographers and our students in a shared process of innovation and learning,” he said.

“It is especially meaningful to see young creatives working alongside theatre professionals and contributing to a production of this scale.”

Joburg Ballet chief executive officer Elroy Fillis-Bell said the production shows what can happen when different artistic disciplines are brought together.

“With the collaboration of UJ Arts and Culture and the expertise of the creative team, ballet, choral music, theatre and visual design have been woven into a tapestry that transcends artistic boundaries,” he said.

The production runs at Joburg Theatre from 3 to 12 July, with ticket prices ranging from R125 to R700.