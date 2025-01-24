New Keyshia Cole dates announced, but ticket holders can still get a refund for postponed shows

Keyshia Cole’s shows were postponed after her home was affected by the recent LA wildfires.

Keyshia Cole’s South African tour organisers announced on Friday that the US singer’s performances will be in April, but they also opened the door for those who want refunds.

“Tickets purchased for the original dates will be honoured at the rescheduled shows. For fans who are unable to attend the new dates, refund options are available,” said the statement released on Friday morning.

The new dates are 26 April at Carnival City’s Big Top Arena, SunBet Arena the following day, 27 April, and closing off at Cape Town’s GrandWest Grand Arena on the 28th.

Cole in South Africa

The tour was scheduled to take place this weekend but was postponed in the first week of January following the tragic loss of the artist’s Los Angeles home in the recent wildfires.

“The wildfires in LA devastated not only my home but also my spirit for a moment. I needed time to heal, rebuild, and be fully present to give my fans in South Africa the show they deserve,” Cole expressed in the statement.

The fires in LA have made headlines around the world. At least 12 000 homes and structures have been burnt down, with more than 20 people reported dead.

Cole’s hairstylist, Jonathan Wright, shared news of the damage to her house in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Tagging Cole, the hairstylist wrote: “Prayers to Freen and her kids and family. I ask everyone to send them a prayer up, lift her spirits.”

Cole was initially supposed to tour South Africa in September last year, but those shows were also postponed.

After the first postponement, new dates and venues were announced, and January 2025 was chosen as the substitute date.

She was initially scheduled to perform in Sun City, but the venue was changed and replaced by Emperor’s Palace.

Even before the devastating LA fires, the organisers had initially said her second show during the tour would be at Emperor’s Palace. Still, they then switched venues to Carnival City without announcing it.

