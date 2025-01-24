Gayton McKenzie celebrates Oscar nomination for South Africa’s ‘The Last Ranger’

The film tells the moving story of Thandi, a rhino that survived a poaching attack, and the courageous woman who fought to protect South Africa’s wildlife.

“The Last Ranger” is a powerful South African film showcasing resilience, conservation, and cinematic excellence. Picure: Instagram: Kindred Films

South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has expressed his excitement and pride over The Last Ranger’s Academy Award nomination.

The South African film has captured hearts at home and abroad.

Directed by Cindy Lee, the film has earned a nomination for Best Live Action Short Film at the 97th Academy Awards, which will take place in March 2025.

This powerful isiXhosa short film, inspired by real events in the Eastern Cape, tells the moving story of Thandi, a rhino that miraculously survived a brutal poaching attack at Kariega Game Reserve, and the brave woman who fought to protect South Africa’s wildlife.

It’s a celebration of resilience, both of our animals and the conservationists who tirelessly safeguard them.

The Last Ranger, written by David Lee, Darwin Shaw, and Will Hawks, features standout performances by Avumile Qongqo, Liyabona Mroqoza, and Makhaola Ndebele. It showcases South Africa’s deep storytelling talent and growing reputation for cinematic excellence.

The film has already made waves, winning Best Short Narrative at the 2024 Pan African Film Festival (PAFF). Its Oscar nomination is a testament to its brilliance and global impact.

Minister McKenzie expressed optimism about the film’s chances at the Oscars.

“We’re confident it will continue to shine on the world stage. We can’t wait for the March 2, 2025 ceremony, and remain hopeful for another South African success story.”

He also praised the cast and crew.

“Congratulations to everyone involved in The Last Ranger. Your dedication and talent have elevated South African cinema and brought global attention to our stories. Let’s all come together to support this incredible achievement and celebrate the brilliance of local storytelling.”

Oscars confirmed for 2 March

The Academy has confirmed that the Oscars will go ahead as scheduled in March.

The ceremony, set for 2 March, will celebrate Los Angeles as the “city of dreams” and pay tribute to those who bravely fought against the recent wildfires.

In a letter from CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang, it was also announced that comedian Conan O’Brien will host the event.

