Q&A with Langa Mavuso as White Star urges South Africans to keep the beat alive

White Star has launched a brand-new campaign called Keep Shinning to celebrate and support local musicians.

This initiative was developed under the banner of Shay’na NgeWhite Star (Shine with White Star), the popular music showcase and annual support programme which was launched back in 2020.

In a statement shared with The Citizen, White Star’s Marketing Manager Mokhele Makhothi said the aim of the campaign is to ensure that artists can shine brighter than ever before.

He added: “We want to help them showcase their talent at home and abroad and to get the recognition they deserve by providing practical advice and resources to support their success. We want to garner more support for them and to help them unleash that South African spirit of ubuntu by celebrating each other.”

Q&A with Langa Mavuso

Singer Langa Mavuso said being part of this initiative means a lot to him, adding that South African artists have faced some tough times.

“Some great live music venues have closed down, and we’re missing out on such opportunities. For a brand like White Star to come out and say that we recognise the struggles you face and that we celebrate you for the music you’ve brought to the lives of many South Africans is really a big deal for me. That is why I am involved in this.”

What sparked its start, and what is its significance?

“During Covid, when everything and every opportunity was closed to us, White Star was one of those brands that came out to support and celebrate us as young artists. Not only did they call for more playlisting of local music, but they also supported us financially when we weren’t making money as artists. They started a campaign called “Shayna ngeWhite Star,” and I believe this year is a continuation of that campaign, and they’re still calling for more support of local musicians.”

How are you going to ensure that local artists are celebrated and shown support?

“Well, they have teamed up with Radio 2000 to ensure that there is more playlisting of local music. Each week a different artist is brought on to The Drive Connection with Paul Mnisi, and we talk about matters that are happening in our industry and also some challenges we face. Not only that, but we also celebrate each other as artists. So, an artist is brought onto the show each week and is also asked to share about 5 South African artists they would like to celebrate, and one of those artists is actually called during the show to give them some love and appreciation. Not only that but we are also asked to share the music of those artists so that they can be played on the show. It’s really a great initiative.”

