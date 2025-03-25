Jonathan Butler receives honorary doctorate from Stellenbosch University as he enjoys time back home [VIDEO]

Before being awarded his honorary doctorate, Butler said it was good to celebrate Human Rights Day at home.

Jonathan Butler and his wife, Nadira Kimberly Scruggs-Butler, at the Stellenbosch University with his honorary doctorate. Picture: jonathankennethbutler/Instagram

Internationally acclaimed South African musician Jonathan Butler was one of the recipients on stage during Stellenbosch University’s graduation ceremony on Monday after being bestowed with an honorary doctorate.

“This moment is a dream fulfilled, one that has come through beyond anything I could ever ask, think or imagine. It is a glorious day, one that I will carry in me for the rest of my life,” said Butler in his speech.

ALSO READ: John Kani honoured by Washington DC mayor amid US-SA tensions

Butler humbled

The Many Faces artist recently received the degree Doctor of Philosophy (DPhil), honoris causa, at a graduation ceremony for the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.

“I stand before you deeply humbled. I am filled with gratitude and joy.”

🎓 Stellenbosch University awarded an honorary doctorate to internationally acclaimed musician Jonathan Butler at #SUGrad! 🎶 Dr Philemon Mjwara will also be honoured for his impact on science.

With 11 ceremonies, this is a bumper graduation season! 👏

Read more ⬇ #whoyoubecome pic.twitter.com/SzynteBCz9 March 24, 2025

Hailing from the Belgravia Estate in Athlone, Cape Town, Butler was one of the first artists of colour to be played on South African radio and appear on national television during severe racial segregation.

As the youngest of 12 children in a family that played music to make ends meet, the 63-year-old began touring at the age of seven when he joined a travelling stage show. He was later signed up to perform on a string of hit recordings, turning him into a local teen idol.

After moving abroad and establishing himself as a respected artist, Butler used his voice and influence to advocate for the release of Nelson Mandela and other political prisoners.

ALSO READ: George Foreman: The man beyond the ring, with 5 marriages and 5 sons called ‘George’

Butler back home

The award-winning singer-songwriter has been in South Africa for nearly a month now. Just days before being awarded his honorary doctorate, Butler said it was good to celebrate Human Rights Day in Mzansi.

“I’m so excited to be at home on Human Rights Day. It’s very meaningful to me; it’s very special to me to be at home at this beautiful time,” he said in a video on Instagram.

“I believe everybody is on the beach, braaing lamp chops of course and all the South African flavours. From boerewors to what we do back home, curries to lamp chops,” he said.

“We must celebrate Human Rights Day; it’s to recognise each other, Ubuntu. Which means compassion, which means I am because we are.”

Butler arrived in South Africa after being on the five-day Love Jazz Cruise, which sailed to Namibia.

In his video on Human Rights Day, he also paid homage to the Southern African country for its 35 years of independence and the election of a new president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah — the first woman to lead Namibia.

“First female president in Namibia; I want to say congratulations,” he said.

The guitarist also apologised for not being able to perform in Namibia, before coming to South Africa.

“I apologise to you for not having the opportunity to perform for you in the desert that night. It got rained out really, really badly, and people were scattering to get back on the ship, and of course, people from Namibia were not able to see me-it was completely out of my control.”

While in South Africa, Butler performed at the Table Mountain Jazz Festival over the weekend and visited old friends and family.

NOW READ: MacG says his partnership with MultiChoice is ‘a natural evolution’ despite it being criticised as a lazy move by the broadcaster [VIDEO]