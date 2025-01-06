Mango Groove celebrates 40 years of ‘Memories and Moments’ at one-night-only event in Cape Town

Mango Groove will be celebrating 40 years in the music industry at a one-night-only show in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied

Before there was a Freshlyground or Kujenga, there was an 11-piece band — Mango Groove.

Established in 1984, the ensemble has gripped South African hearts through song for more than four decades.

To celebrate the milestone, Mango Groove is putting on a one-night-only event at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden on Sunday.

“40 years—what an incredible journey! We’re beyond excited to celebrate this milestone at a venue as special as Kirstenbosch, which holds so many treasured memories for us,” reflected Mango Groove lead singer, Claire Johnston.

Dubbed “Memories and Moments” the concert is a celebratory journey through 40 years of hits, history, and heart.

“This isn’t just about celebrating Mango Groove; it’s about honouring South Africa’s journey and all the people who have supported and inspired us over the decades. Expect a night of joy, gratitude, and togetherness,” averred Johnston.

Mango Groove’s consistency

Mango Groove has remained consistent in its output over the years and managed to remain relevant in an oversaturated live music space.

“The essence of Mango Groove is what the live show is. It’s very much about the live music and the live experience. In a way, the whole market has changed now,” said the band’s founding member John Leyden, Speaking to the Mail & Guardian about a decade ago.

“We have never stopped performing, but we are very selective of the shows we do. There is a danger of that in the South African market — that is very small — you can overstay your welcome. So we tend to perform at two shows in a year.”

Mango Groove has six albums and a slew of singles to its name.

Leyden said one of the group’s most memorable performances was at the inauguration of Nelson Mandela in 1994.

“We were ecstatic to be a part of Nelson Mandela’s inauguration concert in 1994 — the first South African democratic inauguration concert, where there were hundred thousand people on the lawn,” Leyden.

“That was very memorable moment; as well as being a part of the broadcast of Mandela’s release from prison, the music link to that. Our performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 1992 [where they received three encores] is also a highlight.”

Merchandise

Mango Groove will launch a merchandise range at the Kirstenbosch event on Sunday.

Fans can look forward to limited-edition memorabilia, vinyl reissues, signed items, and never-to-be-released-again collectables.

“We are thrilled to host Mango Groove for this special celebration of 40 years,” said the events and tourism manager at the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI), Sarah Struys.

“The band’s music has a unique ability to bring people together, and this anniversary show is the perfect example of the magic and unity that Kirstenbosch is known for.”

