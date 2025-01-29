Percussionist and singer Thabang Tabane dies after a short illness [VIDEO]

Thabang, who is believed to have succumbed to a short illness, is the son of the late Dr Philip Tabane.

Percussionist and singer Thabang Tabane has passed away. He was the son of Dr Philip Tabane. Picture: Thabang Tabane/Facebook

Percussionist and singer Thabang Tabane passed away on Wednesday morning after a short illness.

Long-time collaborators and friends confirmed his passing to The Citizen. They didn’t want to speak on the record with the media out of respect for his family, who hadn’t given consent.

The Citizen has contacted his family for comment, and the story will be updated once they respond.

Tributes have been pouring in on Facebook from fans, friends and those who knew him.

ALSO READ: Niki’s Oasis Jazz Restaurant: a home for Joburg’s jazz lovers for three decades

Thabang in his own lane

Described by many as the heir to Malombo music, which was established by his father, the late Dr Philip Tabane, Thabang established himself as a respected composer, producer and percussionist before and after his father’s passing in 2018.

In 2002, Thabang collaborated with his uncle, former Malombo drummer Gabriel Mabe Thobejane, and released the album Africa through the MELT 2000 label.

His father was not involved in the project, perhaps a sign that Thabang was already carving his musical path.

His middle name was ‘Philip’, and he opted to use his African name rather than be known as ‘Philp Tabane Jr.’, which says a lot about him as a person who carved his path in the music space without disregarding the gift of music he received from his father.

“I think music chose me, so I didn’t follow anything, and my father taught me not to have pressure in anything I do, so I am very relaxed,” averred Thabang in an interview with Mukurukuru Media in 2019.

“I work with young guys who teach me a lot, so that’s why I have such a sound,” he said, responding to how he handles the pressure and expectation of emulating his father.

ALSO READ: ‘Oh my mommy, I’m immensely proud of you,’ Thandiswa’s daughter, as Tiny Desk performance drops

Thabang’s music

As recently as 2024, the Mamelodi-based Thabang was part of the band that toured with Thandiswa Mazwai in the US.

They also performed on the popular YouTube live music platform NPR Tiny Desk. He played percussion in the five-piece band.

Dr Philip Tabane gained an international reputation for leading legendary Malombo for more than four decades.

For inspiration, the genre draws from the well of tunes of Ndebele, Bapedi and VhaVenda spiritual healers.

In the year his father passed away, Thabang released the 10-track album Matjale.

Although his body of work is undeniably inspired by his father’s sound, Thabang brought a unique sound that could be described as other-worldly.

The last song on the album, Dlanga Dlanga, sounds like his own rendition of his father’s classic —Vhavenda, an example of his ingenuity.

Freedom Station is one of those that display the beautiful syncing of the drum and the vulnerability of his voice when he sings. Another ditty that displays his sensitivity is Thuli (Mama).

On the same album, there’s a song titled Babatshwenya, which speaks to Xenophobia, but particularly Afrophobia.

Loosely translated, the title means ‘they’re bothering them’, and in the song, he sings about Africans from other nations being chastised for being in another African country.

Matjale won Best Traditional Jazz album in the 2019 Mzantsi Jazz Awards.

His music was layered, incredibly emotive and spiritual.

NOW READ: Mbuso Khoza and Joburg Theatre present sixth edition of ‘Isandlwana Lecture — The Musical’