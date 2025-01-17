Niki’s Oasis Jazz Restaurant: a home for Joburg’s jazz lovers for three decades

Niki’s Oasis is preparing for the second annual Newtown Jazz and Heritage Festival which she’s also a founder of

Ethiopia has the African Jazz Village and New York has a slew of jazz clubs, including The Village Vanguard.

In Joburg, Niki’s Oasis Jazz Restaurant has been a home for jazz artists and enthusiasts for three decades.

“Niki’s Oasis has endured because of our unwavering commitment to being more than a restaurant. We’ve created a cultural institution rooted in jazz, heritage, and community,” founder of Niki’s Oasis Simnikiwe Sondlo tells The Citizen.

Sondlo spoke while preparing for the second annual Newtown Jazz and Heritage Festival, which she also founded.

Long-standing home

Niki’s Oasis, in the heart of Newtown, first opened its doors in 1995, during what Sondlo describes as an exciting yet challenging time in South Africa’s history.

“The vision was to create a space where jazz, culture, and community could come alive in the heart of Newtown’s Cultural Precinct,” she says.

Reflecting on the past 30 years, the owner says she’s proud of what they’ve achieved. “From hosting countless unforgettable performances to building a space where people feel at home.”

One of the most challenging periods for Niki’s Oasis was during the Covid-19 pandemic when live performances, which are the core of their business, were brought to a halt.

But Sondlo says “we pivoted to virtual events and found creative ways to stay connected with our patrons”.

The Bree Street explosion was another hindrance in their pursuit of getting patrons in their restaurant.

“The Bree Street blast caused blackouts and a sharp decline in foot traffic, yet we persevered with the support of our loyal patrons and dedicated team.”

Over the years Niki’s Oasis has also prioritised adaptability, from embracing technological shifts to weathering socio-economic challenges.

“Most importantly, Niki’s has always been more than a restaurant — it’s a gathering space for people to connect, celebrate, and create memories, which has kept it relevant and beloved for three decades,” she says.

According to Sondlo, one of the most memorable moments was when Niki’s hosted a surprise performance by a world-renowned jazz musician who walked in unexpectedly and asked to join the band on stage.

“The magic of that night still resonates with our regulars. Another highlight was during South Africa’s transitional years when Niki’s became a space where people from all walks of life gathered to share hope and unity through music. Seeing young artists launch their careers at Niki’s, then return years later as accomplished musicians, has been immensely rewarding,” shares Sondlo.

She also says that hosting intimate events, from engagements to anniversaries, has allowed them to be a part of their patrons’ life stories — “a privilege we don’t take lightly”.

Future prospects

Sondlo says there’s still so much to accomplish.

“We aim to continue nurturing young talent, providing platforms like the Newtown Jazz and Heritage Festival for celebrating our legends, nurturing the young and upcoming bands, and solidifying Newtown as a global destination for jazz and heritage.”

The businesswoman said she would love to see Niki’s expand its reach through collaborations and cultural initiatives.

“As we celebrate 30 years, our focus is on preserving the legacy of jazz while innovating to meet the needs of the next generation.”

Partnerships with a handful of stakeholders, such as Concert SA, have helped lighten the burden.

“These partnerships remind us that we are part of a larger ecosystem that values and supports the arts. Ultimately, it’s our deep love for jazz, our patrons’ unwavering loyalty, and our ability to adapt that have kept Niki’s thriving for three decades.”

Reviving Newtown’s art precinct

In 2010 the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz relocated to Sandton after being hosted in Newtown for more than a decade. Its departure from the Newtown precinct took away business opportunities that came with hosting throngs of music lovers over a few days.

“The move of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz to Sandton affected Niki’s Oasis and the broader Newtown community. It not only redirected visitors to Sandton but also removed an event that had become synonymous with the cultural vibrancy of Newtown,” says Sondlo.

She adds that the move highlighted the importance of grassroots events that are connected to the community they serve.

Queue the Newtown Jazz and Heritage Festival which she hopes will restore that vibrancy, offering a platform.

“We envision it as a driver of cultural tourism and economic activity, creating opportunities for local businesses, artists, and vendors. More than just a festival, it’s a statement: that Newtown remains a critical hub for creativity, history, and culture in Johannesburg.”

Beyond celebrating Niki’s remarkable three decades, the festival will honour three centenarians who helped define South African jazz: Isaac “Zacks” Nkosi, Edmund “Ntemi” Piliso, and Jeremiah Kippie “Morolong” Moeketsi.

Legendary saxophonist Khaya Mahlangu will deliver a special tribute to Kippie, ensuring his legacy continues to inspire new generations.

“Kippie was hailed as the father of South African Jazz by the giants of the local jazz scene,” says Simon Ndlovu, founder of The Best of South African Jazz and a strategic partner for the festival.

Government support

In other countries, cultural institutions such as Niki’s Oasis are supported by the government because of their contribution to the local economy.

Sondlo says support from the government for this year’s festival has been limited, though they still continue to engage.

“During the pandemic and after the Bree Street blast, we operated with minimal external support, relying instead on our partnerships and resilience.“

She says organisations like Concerts SA have been instrumental; providing funding that allowed them to continue hosting performances and supporting artists during these challenging times.

“While government support would significantly bolster our efforts, we’ve learned to forge ahead with private sponsorships and jazz community collaborations.”

She says this year’s festival is a testament to that determination. “And we’re optimistic that as it grows, more stakeholders, including government, will recognise its value and potential.”

