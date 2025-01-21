Mbuso Khoza and Joburg Theatre present sixth edition of ‘Isandlwana Lecture — The Musical’

The musical will run from Wednesday, 22 January, to Sunday, 26 January at the Joburg Theatre.

The show recounts the story of the Battle of Isandlwana, a pivotal event during the Anglo-Zulu War of 1879, where the Zulu nation achieved a remarkable victory against the British forces.

It captures the bravery of the 20 000-strong Zulu warriors, armed only with spears and barefoot, who defeated the well-equipped British army led by Sir Henry Chelmsford.

Preserving history through the arts

Through music and storytelling, the production reflects on the battle’s impact on the Zulu people, both spiritually and culturally.

Ahead of the show, legendary musician, cultural ambassador, and educator Mbuso Khoza, who is also behind the production, spoke to The Citizen about the importance of preserving history through productions like Isandlwana Lecture — The Musical.

He described the musical as more than just a history lesson, but a tribute to the resilience of the Zulu nation and a reminder of the importance of remembering and sharing the past.

“The importance of cultural preservation lies in the fact that culture is the structure of feeling; culture is the yeast of the community. It is the reason a community would want to gather and even die for one cause.

“So, it is important that we record or document these nuances that act as ingredients in shaping society,”Khoza said.

Khoza also highlighted the critical role the arts play in shaping communities, preserving history, and strengthening human connections.

“The arts preserve language, tonalities, and history. Artists are a mirror of the feelings and emotions of society.

The role of the arts in preserving and strengthening the bond between humans and their spirituality has always been rooted in music. Music, in particular, has always been a natural remedy. It’s what we turn to in moments of joy or sadness,” he added.

Reliving the ‘Battle of Isandlwana’

At the core of the production are Amahubo, the sacred Zulu hymns that reflect the spirit, pain, and hope of the time.

Joined by a 16-member acappella group, Ijadu le Afrika Choir, Khoza brings to life the voices of iconic warriors such as Ntshingwayo ka Mahole and Mehlokazulu ka Sihayo, alongside British figures like Anthony Durnford and Charlie Harford.

He said he hopes that audiences leave the show with a sense of healing and self-love.

“Yes, we fought with the English, but we cannot dwell on the wounds. We need to look at how we can heal ourselves. Music is the natural healer, but the message people can take home, apart from the music, is that self-love enables you to do better for yourself. Once you do better for yourself, you will preserve what future generations can enjoy.”

Isandlwana Lecture — The Musical has had successful runs in previous years, and Khoza said this year’s edition promises to be just as remarkable.

“This year is going to be bigger and better as we will take audiences down memory lane with Amahubo,” he said.

The Artistic Director of Joburg City Theatres, James Ngcobo said the partnership with Mbuso Khoza stands as one of their most significant annual collaborations.

He added: “The production delves deeply into our history, brought to life through mesmerizing rhythms and dance.

We invite our audiences to not only celebrate our heritage but also engage with stories that are both educational and serve as a powerful reminder of our roots as a vibrant centre of storytelling in the City of Gold.”

Tickets for the Isandlwana Lecture – The Musical are available and can be purchased on Webtickets and the Joburg Theatre website at the standard price of R400.00.

From Wednesday to Saturday (22–25 January), the show will start at 19:30, and at 15:00 on Sunday, 26 January.

