Metro FM Music Awards 2025: Key dates and everything to know before the big night

The prestigious awards ceremony will be held in Mpumalanga again this year.

‘Imithandazo’ hitmaker Mthunzi was one of the biggest winners at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024. Picture: Instagram/@mthunzisa

The countdown to the highly anticipated Metro FM Music Awards 2025 (MMAs) has officially begun.

Metro FM, in partnership with the Mpumalanga Provincial Government and The Motsepe Foundation, launched this year’s awards edition on Thursday in Mpumalanga.

The prestigious awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, 3 May 2025, at Mbombela Stadium.

Metro FM Music Awards 2025 nominees and entry deadlines

Before the main event, the nominees’ announcement will be held on Thursday, 27 February 2025, where all shortlisted artists across various categories will be revealed.

Artists and record labels still have time to submit their entries, with the deadline for submissions closing this weekend on Sunday, 2 February.

Speaking at the launch, Nada Wotshela, SABC Group Executive: Radio, said they hope to build on the momentum of 2024.

“Last year’s event was a huge success, and we are excited to build on that momentum this year.

“The awards provide a platform for artists to showcase their talent and for music lovers to celebrate the best in South African music.”

She also expressed gratitude to the Mpumalanga Provincial Government for its continued support, highlighting the positive economic impact the awards have had on the province:

“This partnership, which has been mutually beneficial, has also ensured that as the SABC, we have also contributed positively to the economic development of the province through showcasing the magnificent tourist destinations the province has to offer, filling up hotels and smaller lodges, supporting local businesses especially those in fashion and beauty industries, and showcasing local artists.”

The road to MMAs 2025

The road to the MMAs will feature a series of events and activations leading up to the main ceremony.

The process includes the announcement of the nominees, the public voting phase, and various industry engagements, all culminating in the highly anticipated awards night.

