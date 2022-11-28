PICS: The Joy of Jazz returns with a star-studded cast

Ayanda Sitole

A deep voice carries through the room like the sound of a reverberating drum cutting through a cold breeze.

The crowd is silent for a few minutes, taking in the moment just before bursting into cheer.

When the beat turns up-tempo everyone breaks into dance as they recognise the song Uzowuz’ Umoya from singer Gloria Bosman’s award-winning album The Very Best Of.

Headlined by some of the biggest musicians in Mzansi, the 23rd Standard Bank Joy of Jazz returned in full splendor.

This year, the popular Mbhira, Conga and Dinaledi stages also showcased exceptional performances by seasoned artists Thandiswa Mazwai, Jaziel Brothers, Ringo Madlingozi and Sipho Hotstix Mabuse.

Award-winning singer Thandiswa Mazwai performs at the 23rd Standard Bank Joy of Jazz. PHOTO/Ayanda Sitole/The Citizen

There was also an edition of younger performers like 2011 Standard Bank Young Artist winner Bokani Dyer who is slowly cementing his presence in the Jazz scene.

A surprise performance by Deep House DJ Kenzhero pulled in the younger crowd.

Spotted shaking hands, pulling in a few hugs and signing books was 26 year-old guitarist Billy Monama who had given an electric performance with heavyweight Sipho Hotstix Mabuse.

Multi-instrumentalist and heavyweight jazz musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse performs at the 23rd Standard Bank Joy of Jazz. PHOTO: Ayanda Sitole/The Citizen

Asked how the experience was performing to a highly receptive audience that screamed and cheered to every beat, Monama described it as ‘fire’.

‘I’ve been performing with Hotstix since I was a teenager and I’ve learnt so much from him over the years because he’s an amazing storyteller. We’ve graced stages all over the world and he’s been supportive of my career as a composer and now as an author.

The return of the Jazz festival is an event that artists have been in desperate need of after COVID-19 had a dire impact on musician’s careers, in a lockdown that spanned two years.

“It was really bad. Some artists lost their homes, cars and sold their instruments, those of us who performed did it online, this affected us psychologically because we feed off a live-audience,” Monama explained.

First-time visitor to the Sandton-based jazz fest was 29-year-old Retshepile Khuto who had been walking around clinging excitedly to her partner.

“I’m from Bloemfontein and it’s my first time here. This is the best jazz fest ever, I’ve attended the Cape Town Jazz Festival before but it’s not as great as this one,” she said.

Between a glistening smile she exclaims: “The performances are smooth, easy and sexy, just like jazz should be, baby!”

Although this year’s edition of the Joy of Jazz festival did not have international artists, it successfully pulled in international visitors from across the continent and a multi-racial, multicultural crowd.

The highlight of the event was the presence of two former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe as well as Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi