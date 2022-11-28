Multimedia

Multimedia

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
28 Nov 2022
10:01 am

PICS: Music explosion hits Joburg as Joy of Jazz festival returns

Citizen Reporter

Music enthusiasts thronged to the Sandton Convention Centre for a collective eargasm.

Two days of a heavy dose of jazz, dancing, ululating, clapping of hands and stomping of feet, over the weekend marked the incredible return of the well-attended Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival in Johannesburg.

The event saw music enthusiasts thronging to the Sandton Convention Centre and – as it is old tradition – staying on until the early hours of the morning.

From the soothing sounds of world-acclaimed guitarist Jimmy Dludlu, love songs of Ringo Madlingozi, to the traditionally-poetic Thandiswa Mazwai – the festival made an appeal to all, with Mzwai’s rendition of anti-apartheid protest songs like Letta Mbulu’s Jikijela ngamatshe (“throw stones”) – evoking memories of struggles waged by the June 1976 youth, who faced the might of armed police with stones.

ALSO READ: Jazz explosion hits Joburg as Joy of Jazz festival returns after two-year break

Words by Brian Sokutu. Photographs by Nigel Sibanda.

Read more on these topics