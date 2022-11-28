PICS: Music explosion hits Joburg as Joy of Jazz festival returns

Citizen Reporter

Two days of a heavy dose of jazz, dancing, ululating, clapping of hands and stomping of feet, over the weekend marked the incredible return of the well-attended Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival in Johannesburg.

The event saw music enthusiasts thronging to the Sandton Convention Centre and – as it is old tradition – staying on until the early hours of the morning.

1/11 Singer and songwriter Zamajobe performs at the 23rd Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 25 November 2022. Photo: citizen.co.za/Nigel Sibanda 2/11 South African award-winning jazz musician Selaelo Selota featuring SA Singer, SongwriterXolisa Dlamini at Conga Stage during the 23rd Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 25 November 2022. Photo: citizen.co.za/Nigel Sibanda 3/11 South African award-winning jazz musician Selaelo Selota performs at the 23rd Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 25 November 2022. Photo: citizen.co.za/Nigel Sibanda 4/11 Afrosoul icon Ringo Madlingozi performs at the 23rd Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 25 November 2022. Photo: citizen.co.za/Nigel Sibanda 5/11 Mozambican jazz saxophonist featuring Jaco Maria at Dinaledi Stage at the 23rd Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 25 November 2022. Photo: citizen.co.za/Nigel Sibanda 6/11 Mozambican jazz saxophonist featuring Jaco Maria at Dinaledi Stage at the 23rd Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 25 November 2022. Photo: citizen.co.za/Nigel Sibanda 7/11 Dumza Maswana celebrating African Song at the 23rd Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 25 November 2022. Photo: citizen.co.za/Nigel Sibanda 8/11 Dumza Maswana celebrating African Song at the 23rd Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 25 November 2022. Phtoo: citizen.co.za/Nigel Sibanda 9/11 Jazz musician Bhudaza Mapefaneremembering Tsepo Tshola at the 23rd Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 25 November 2022. Photo: citizen.co.za/Nigel Sibanda 10/11 Jazz musician Bhudaza Mapefaneremembering Tsepo Tshola at the 23rd Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 25 November 2022. Photo: citizen.co.za/Nigel Sibanda 11/11 Mozambican jazz saxophonist featuring Jaco Maria at Dinaledi Stage at the 23rd Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 25 November 2022. Photo: citizen.co.za/Nigel Sibanda

From the soothing sounds of world-acclaimed guitarist Jimmy Dludlu, love songs of Ringo Madlingozi, to the traditionally-poetic Thandiswa Mazwai – the festival made an appeal to all, with Mzwai’s rendition of anti-apartheid protest songs like Letta Mbulu’s Jikijela ngamatshe (“throw stones”) – evoking memories of struggles waged by the June 1976 youth, who faced the might of armed police with stones.

ALSO READ: Jazz explosion hits Joburg as Joy of Jazz festival returns after two-year break

Words by Brian Sokutu. Photographs by Nigel Sibanda.