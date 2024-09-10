PJ Morton brings church to Sandton after cancellation of Durban show [VIDEO]

PJ Morton was forced to cancel his show in Durban on Saturday because his equipment didn't arrive on time for the performance.

Given that it was a Sunday and most in the audience had probably not had their spiritual dose, US muso PJ Morton brought the church to Sandton’s Mushroom Park after cancelling his show in Durban the previous night.

Multiple Grammy award-winning artist PJ Morton headlined Old Mutual’s Music in the Gardens concert on Sunday to a receptive audience.

But the Maroon 5 keyboardist’s Durban fans were in dampened spirits after PJ couldn’t perform for them the previous night.

Durban cancellation

Speaking to his fans directly on his Instagram, PJ explained the reason behind the cancellation.

“We’ve been here all day, it’s my first time in Durban. It’s beautiful, I was excited, Cape Town was amazing last night. But for some reason, my equipment hasn’t made it here and I was trying to wait until the last minute to see if it showed up,” he said.

“But I don’t want to keep delaying and make people get here and everything does not make it here, so we have to cancel the Durban show tonight.

“Unfortunately, it truly is out of my hands. I want to play, I came a long way to play. So it’s unfortunate we won’t have our first Durban show tonight.”

“I wish there was something I could do.”

His explanation went down well with his ardent fans who were understating. But one fan claimed to have bought tickets for the show as a surprise gift for her mother, who had to miss work.

“Saturdays are time and a half, she just gave up R5000 tonight,” wrote the fan in the comments section, to which PJ responded with an apology.

According to some ticket holders, they were promised a refund for their purchase.

Church at Mushroom Park

PJ got on stage after performances by Wandile Mbambeni and Mandisi Dyantyis. The latter performed crowd-favourite ditties such as NguMama, Mabaphile and Xola Ntliziyo.

Dyantyis had put the audience stationed on the Mushroom Park lawn in a spirited mood throughout his performance.

A Mandisi and PJ Morton Sunday. pic.twitter.com/B7iZSJzvL1 — Brandon Carter (@BrandonCarterSA) September 8, 2024

It resembled a scene from inside a US Baptist church when the American performed, urging the audience to clap to the tune of songs like Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.

When PJ performed his version of How Deep Is Your Love fans swarmed to the stage as though to hear the lyrics clearer while he sang.

This was due to a sense of disorganisation from the sound team on stage while they prepared for the upcoming act.

Former 702 broadcaster Nonn Botha was the master of ceremonies; while there were familiar faces in the audience such as Nandi Madida, Dineo Langa and her mother, Kgomotso Moeketsi.

