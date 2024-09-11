Mapaputsi in his own words: The Kwaito artist between the highs and lows

Born To Kwaito frankly profiled Mapaputsi in an interview with the artist.

The article includes extracts from a chapter in Born To Kwaito, which frankly profiled Mapaputsi in an interview with the Kwaito artist. Picture: Johan Rousseau/Facebook

Kwaito legend Mapaputsi will be laid to rest this weekend, with his memorial service set for Thursday at Eyethu Shopping Centre in Machaba Drive in Mofolo, Soweto.

Real name Sandile “Mapaputsi” Ngwenya, the artist passed away on 5 September.

Speaking to The Citizen, Arthur Mafokate said Mapaputsi will be remembered as a “happy forever joking fellow”.

Mapaputsi in his words

In 2016, Esinako Ndabeni and Sihle Mthembu, through Blackbird Books, published Born To Kwaito.

The book is an insightful read into the Kwaito genre; speaking to significant contributors of the genre such as Mandla Spikiri and Lance Stehr.

One of the interesting chapters is dedicated to Mapaputsi, titled Mapaputsi Makes it Darker.

In it, Mthembu has a candid conversation with the now late Kwaito artist.

Below are a handful of quotes extracted from that conversation, where Mapaputsi opened up about the person he is and his music career.

ALSO READ: Kwaito pioneer Mapaputsi dies after battling illness

Love for music

Mapaputsi began his career in the early 1990s with his break coming through gospel music, when he was invited to write and record with Rebecca Malope and Pure Magic.

He contributed to Malope’s hit Somlandela. His voice can be heard together with the backing singers in the chorus.

“I didn’t start with Kwaito because what I fell in love with was music. I love to relay messages through music and singing, and that came out when I got into Kwaito, because a lot of Kwaito music I made was very harmonic,” he told Mthembu.

Like many other South African music superstars of the noughties, Mapaputsi had challenges of remaining relevant to his fans because of a variety of reasons.

“The industry changed fast and that is why now, with the music I’m making I’m thinking more about singles and not rushing to craft an album. It’s sad because I really enjoy making albums, but they are hardly worth it now,” he said reflecting on the music industry at the time.

ALSO READ: Mapaputsi thinks showbiz is kindergarten

Almost arrest

In 2003 during the South African Music Awards (SAMA) Mapaputsi was nearly arrested for indulging in marijuana.

“It was no big deal man, I was just surprised that the papers made such as big deal out of it because I still performed after that. I was high as a kite though, but I still remember it very well.”

The Kwaito artist enjoyed puffing a joint or smoking his cigarette. In a recent video where he denied allegations of being unwell, he can be seen smoking what looks like a joint.

Singer Mapaputsi dismisses rumours that his health has worsened@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/qijZaUS6id — Innocentia Nkadimeng (@inno_nkadimeng) August 13, 2024

In Born To Kwaito Mapaputsi said he picked up the habit during his early years growing up in Zola, Soweto.

“I’ve always been a person that soaks up influence. When we were growing up smoking was something that everyone did and the smokes were even advertised. It’s the same with music. I always say I never went to music, music came to me.”

ALSO READ: Mapaputsi now Kalawa Jazmee chef

Love for dogs

One of Mapaputsi’s biggest songs is Izinja which means “dogs” and its title was somewhat of an ode to the creatures he loved.

“Animals are not as cruel as human beings I think. The things we do to hurt each other sometimes are just too much. Dogs have good spirits and if you keep them happy they don’t ask for much,” he said.

So much was his affection, that he was an ambassador for the anti-animal cruelty campaign.

ALSO READ: DJ accuses Milk Stout of intellectual property infringement over African karaoke campaign [VIDEO]

A thinker

The groovy hit-track was not just about dogs though. Mapaputsi said there was a deeper meaning to the song.

“It’s not just about dogs barking, but it’s also about freedom. It’s about when we got the right to vote and were able to express ourselves, and that there was nothing that could hold us back,” averred the artist who also had an appreciation of Mark Twain’s work.

“The dogs were out and anybody who wanted to hold us back would regret it.”

Through the song, Mapaputsi won Best Kwaito Artist and Best Kwaito Song at the Metro FM Awards in 2002.

“I think people found that record intriguing because it was very musical but kept the energy of the streets. It didn’t feel forced in any way,” he said of the song.

ALSO READ: James Earl Jones: Voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa dies at 93

“Nobody can say Mapaputsi did this or that to me. I am proud of the fact that I can go anywhere with my head held high and be respected because of that,” he said.

NOW READ: Exclusive: Nomzamo Mbatha nets coveted denim fashion deal