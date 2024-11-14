‘It’s going to be an exhilarating experience’: Prime Circle on headlining Nine Hours of Kyalami

The 'Nine Hours of Kyalami' promises a festival of speed, music, and family-friendly fun...

South Africa’s popular rock band, Prime Circle, is set to headline the highly anticipated Nine Hours of Kyalami later this month.

Organised by the South African Endurance Series (SAES), the thrilling motorsport and music extravaganza will take place on 29 and 30 November at the renowned Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

The event was launched last month at the Tempo Luxury Restaurant in Sunninghill, where host Clauie-Grace Mpanza and broadcaster Prince Ndiweni introduced industry leaders, government officials, media, and motorsport fans to the exciting lineup.

Also part of the lineup are Zakes Bantwini, Oscar Mbo, Sun-El Musician, Daliwonga, Mas Music, and Tamara Dey.

Speaking to The Citizen, Prime Circle band members Gavin Edwards (vocals and guitar), Marco Gomes (bass), Dale Schnettler (drums), Neil Breytenbach (keyboard), and Dirk Bisschoff (guitar) expressed their excitement about being part of the show.

“We’re looking forward to experiencing all the souped-up cars in this endurance race, hearing those engines roar, and feeling the sheer adrenaline of the speed on the track. It’s going to be an exhilarating experience,” said Dirk.

Dale added that fans can expect an energetic rock show with a mix of the group’s harder and softer hits.

“We’re bringing all our energy to give the crowd an unforgettable experience,” he said.

“The Nine Hours rally is going to be an interesting one, and we can’t wait to rock out and soak up the excitement,” added Neil.

Adding to the excitement, the band revealed they’re finalising their new album, set to drop on 29 November.

“We are super excited and stoked to share our new music with everyone,” Dirk said.

Family fun and exciting attractions

Beyond the adrenaline of the race and vibrant live performances, the event will feature entertainment for all ages, including a kids’ zone with jumping castles and face painters, a flea market, a go-kart rental track, and an innovative Virtual vs. Real competition.

The Flea Market will offer a variety of goods and food stalls, while go-kart rentals on the Dynamic Handling Track will give families a chance to join in the racing spirit.

For tech-savvy fans, SAES will host a “Virtual vs. Real” challenge for the first time. Over 100 SIM racer teams will compete against real racers in a synchronized nine-hour race on the same track, bringing virtual racing closer to the thrill of the track and drawing new audiences into the motorsport experience.

SAES CEO Wayne Riddell described the event as a milestone in South Africa’s racing culture and a prestigious addition to the global racing calendar.

“The Nine Hours of Kyalami is a celebration of passion, resilience, and the spirit of motorsport. This event not only showcases world-class racing talent but also strengthens South Africa’s position on the global motorsport map.

“We are thrilled to bring together such a diverse and talented field of racers, and we look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for fans and participants alike.”

‘Nine Hours of Kyalami’ tickets information

Tickets range from R150 for Friday’s public areas to R450 for Saturday’s Fan Zone, while VIP access, including meals and paddock entry, is available for R1,750. The elite Private Lounge experience at Tempo Restaurant offers grid walk access and an exclusive view of all the weekend’s action.

