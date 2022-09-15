Samas: Pulane Maphari insists that she did not do anything wrong

Kaunda Selisho

Gospel artist Pulane Maphari insists she did not do anything wrong and that she is waiting to hear back from the Samas regarding the grounds for rescinding of her award by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA).

On Wednesday, RiSA announced that it has withdrawn the South African Music Award (Sama) for Best Contemporary Faith Album presented to Pulane Maphari at last month’s live award ceremony after an apparent bait and switch by the artist.

According to a statement issued by the organisers of the awards, Maphari repackaged renamed and paraded an album she released in 2020, titled Sacrificial Worship (Live), as a new body of work.

She then submitted it for 2021 consideration with the same tracklisting.

In a statement in response to Samas organisers, Maphari confirmed that she was informed of her disqualification via email but took objection to the fact that RiSA did not engage her in any kind of discussion prior to taking their decision.

The gospel artist added that she was awaiting clarity on the matter from RiSA but insisted that no duplication or repacking of albums took place.

“I releases a studio album in September 2020, titled ‘Restoratve Breath of Life’ and continued to produce a live album with new material that was used to advertise the Live recording titled ‘Sacrificial Worship.’”

Statement by Pulane Maphari | Picture: Screenshot

Despite Pulane Maphari’s claims that she needed clarity on the issue, Samas organisers laid out which rule was contravened in their initial statement.

“This is in clear violation of the rules of the Sama and equals an automatic disqualification. Under General Rules: Eligibility for Entry clause 5.1 states that an album must contain not less than four (4) tracks of previously unreleased recorded performances (Remixes are excluded),” explained RiSA.

“Clause 5.2 says 50 percent of the album must feature different and previously unreleased sound recordings by the artist or group entered (in other words, no re-released albums or “best of” or “greatest hits” compilations and the like).”

It is unclear what additional action will be taken against Maphari, however, RiSA did indicate that further investigations are underway to determine whether further action needs to be taken against her.



After she was stripped of her award, it was granted to the artist who received the second most amount of votes in the category, King D Music.

My team and I do feel robbed of the acceptance moment but we are grateful! ‘Denga’ album makes history by becoming first Gospel album of it’s kind to win a @TheSAMAs. Shout out to my day ones & everyone who supports my music globally. We did it❤️



SAMA i kho vhuya Venda ????



Ndaa pic.twitter.com/wey8D0Tl8t— Kingdmusic (@kingdmusic) September 14, 2022

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi also suspended the Sama project team and instituted internal disciplinary processes against them.

