Gospel sensation Pulane Maphari stripped of Sama award 

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) has withdrawn the South African Music Award (Sama) for Best Contemporary Faith Album presented to Pulane Maphari at last month’s live award ceremony after an apparent bait and switch by the artist.

According to a statement issued by the organisers of the awards, Maphari repackaged, renamed and paraded an album she released in 2020, titled Sacrificial Worship (Live), as a new body of work.



She then submitted it for 2021 consideration with the same tracklisting.

“This is in clear violation of the rules of the Sama and equals an automatic disqualification. Under General Rules: Eligibility for Entry clause 5.1 states that an album must contain not less than four (4) tracks of previously unreleased recorded performances (Remixes are excluded),” explained RiSA.

“Clause 5.2 says 50 percent of the album must feature different and previously unreleased sound recordings by the artist or group entered (in other words, no re-released albums or “best of” or “greatest hits” compilations and the like).”

Who gets the award now?

In light of these developments, RiSA passed the Best Contemporary Faith Album award to Kingdmusic for Denga.

The decision was based on the fact that Kingdmusic received the second-highest scores in that category, as confirmed by the auditors, PwC.

What happens now?

Organisers further revealed that RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi suspended the Sama project team and instituted internal disciplinary processes.

The artist in question was also disqualified and further investigations are underway to determine whether further action is needs to be taken against her as well.

“The integrity of the Samas is of the utmost importance. We take seriously any complaint we receive regarding how the winners are chosen and the conduct of our office and the panel of judges.

“We are looking at a total overhaul of the Samas structure, systems and processes. The Samas must be artist driven and focused,” concluded Sibisi.

This comes after the Samas were criticised and called out for no longer being the prestigious and respectable event they once were.

One of their fiercest public critics was musician and first-time Sama award winner Zakes Bantwini.

He was later joined by the likes of DJ Maphorisa, Makhadzi, Lady Du and Sibu Mabena.

Speaking to Sunday World, Sibisi owned up to RiSA being responsible for this apparent decline, citing financial constraints as one of their biggest issues.

He told the publication that his team would go back to the drawing board to rectify its mistakes.

“We have noted all the complaints and we are ticking each and every one of them. We are going back to the drawing board and we shall be reviewing the entire process, then we shall be making a public announcement.”

