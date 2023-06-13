Red Bull Dance Your Style returns: Who will represent Mzansi in Germany?

By Lineo Lesemane

The first regional stop for Red Bull Dance Your Style competitions kicked off in Johannesburg, Carlton Center on Saturday, 10 June.

The regional competitions will continue across South Africa, making stops in Polokwane, Pretoria, Durban, Gqeberha, Cape Town and Bloemfontein.

For the first time, the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals will be held in Durban, at the Suncoast Casino.

The Citizen spoke to Johannesburg regional competition winner Joseph Moshobane, also known as Mjepane, who comes from Bontle Modiselle Dance Studios.

He said he is grateful for the opportunity and cannot wait to represent Johannesburg in Durban. He added: “Winning the Red Bull Johannesburg champ means a lot to me, and I have been dreaming of myself on that same Red Bull stage killing it, and now it’s reality”.

Johannesburg regional competition winner, Joseph Moshobane. Picture: Supplied

About Red Bull Dance Your Style competitions

The competition gives all dancers representing all styles, from hip-hop, breaking, house, voguing, bhangra, or jazz, to showcase their skills and get a chance to represent South Africa on the world stage during the world finals.

In the competition, the DJ and the crowd play a crucial role. The DJ curates a playlist of different music genres to see how versatile the dancers adapt their dance style to the beat. The audience plays the role of the judge and decides who walks away the winner by voting either red or blue.

Representing Mzansi last year at the Dance Your Style World Final was Verb, who made the top 16. He said being part of the world final was a mind-blowing experience.

“When I started competing in Red Bull Dance Your Style my goal was being on the world stage, and I achieved that last year. The standard of dance was high, not just from the international dancers, but from the local guys as well. It also gave us an opportunity to showcase our unique, local flair as South Africans,” he said.

