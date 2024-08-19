SASMAs address controversy over Nara Smith’s nomination and Onezwa Mbola’s exclusion

Smith is nominated in the Food Influencer of the Year category

The South African Social Media Awards (SASMAs) have faced backlash following their announcement of Nara Smith as a nominee for the Food Influencer of the Year category, snubbing Onezwa Mbola.

Smith is nominated alongside prominent South African food content creators and chefs such as The Funny Chef, Nompumelelo Nkosi, Fikile Zungu, Zola Nene, Lazy Makoti, and Siba Mtongana.

Fans and some influencers have voiced their disappointment, with others suggesting that Onezwa‘s exclusion was a deliberate attempt to generate publicity for the awards.

SASMA, why isn't Onezwa on your list? That Sara Smith doesn't even call herself South African; she identifies as German. What's doing there?? pic.twitter.com/a1gogncp8h August 17, 2024

I guess the SASMA (South African Social Media Awards) learned a thing from Miss SA 🤣



Don’t miss an opportunity for free publicity.



They knew nominating Nara Smith and snubbing Onezwa Mbola will create online furore.



Rage bait much? 😉 well, we talking about SASMA now ✅ pic.twitter.com/8YSbzlG1pH — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) August 17, 2024

SASMAs set the record straight

In response, SASMA spokesperson Weza Matomane told The Citizen that nominations are based on submissions from either the influencers themselves or their fans.

“For a content creator to be nominated, either the individual nominates themselves, or their fans submit a nomination. In the case of Onezwa Mbola, we did not receive any nominations from her or her supporters,” Matomane explained.

“On the other hand, Nara Smith was nominated by one of her fans, which led to her inclusion in the category,” he added.

Matomane further emphasised that the selection process involves evaluating nominees based on several criteria, including the credibility of their content, consistency, professionalism, and innovation on social media.

He added that once these factors are considered, the nominees are then subject to public voting.

“As an organisation, we do not interfere with the nomination process. We allow fans to decide who they want to nominate, and individuals to nominate themselves as well. The final decision on who wins is also left to the people through public voting.”

Addressing claims of a publicity stunt, Matomane said that the SASMAs do not engage in practices that pit creators against each other.

“If they were both nominated, maybe people would have assumed we were pitting them against each other, but that’s not the case. If Onezwa or her fans had nominated her, she likely would have been on the list because we know her content is good.”

This year’s SASMAs feature 30 categories

The nominees for the 4th annual South African Social Media Awards were revealed last Friday at Kream Restaurant in Mall of Africa.

The winners will be announced at the main event on Saturday, 23 November 2024, at the Focus Rooms in Sandton, Johannesburg.

This year’s SASMAs feature 30 categories, including: Sports Personality of the Year, Food Influencer, Fashion Influencer, Motivational Speaker of the Year, Best Emerging Brand, Popular South African Song on Social Media, Popular Hashtag, Travel/Leisure Influencer, Popular Content Across All Social Media Platforms,

Photographer of the Year, Automotive Influencer, Best Vlogger, Beauty Influencer, Activist of the Year, Popular Radio Show/Program on Social Media, Most Recognised Business, Southern Africa Social Media Influencer of the Year, Charity Campaign of the Year, Personality of the Year, Agency of the Year, Fitness Influencer, Journalist of the Year, Brand Campaign of the Year, African Star of the Year, and Kid Influencer.

