South African Guild of Actors to address alleged racism in Cape Town’s entertainment industry

The conference is set to take place on 27 September at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town.

South African Guild of Actors (SAGA) Chairman Jack Devnarain spoke to The Citizn about SAGA’s upcoming conference. Picture: jackdevnarain /Instagram

The South African Guild of Actors (SAGA) is hosting an anti-racism conference in Cape Town next week to confront the alleged scourge of racism in the entertainment industry in the Western Cape.

“So there are specifically white-owned service providers, white-owned companies, and industry organisations run by a majority of white members that reinforce their stranglehold on the entertainment industry,” SAGA Chairperson and actor Jack Devnarain told The Citizen.

“The situation is serious because it seems there is a systemic issue of enforced racist behaviour,” averred the actor still known for his character as Rajesh Kumar on Isidingo.

Conference discussions

The conference will feature a panel discussion with several industry representatives working as actors, writers, content creators and technical crew- these personalities all work in the Western Cape.

“We will have an audience question and answer session, so participants can speak to their felt experiences. Our final address will be delivered by Isha Dilraj from the Office of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Town,” said Devnarain.

The actor will facilitate the panel discussion.

Actress and SAGA executive committee member Thoko Ntshinga will be present on the day including former 7de Laan actress Melanie Du Bois.

Chairman of the Independent Directors Association Africa (IDAA) Andile Sinqoto, writer Weaam Williams and director Kazi Khuboni will be part of the panel discussion.

Lawless industry

According to Devnarain, the challenges SAGA wishes to address are not unique to the Western Cape but palpable throughout the South African entertainment industry.

“The entertainment sector is completely unregulated. This means we are denied access to the labour laws that could ordinarily be invoked to address racism in the workplace,” said the actor.

“Racists and bigots are emboldened in the creative sector because they know they are not subject to the labour laws that would punish such behaviour. The issue is a national problem that is not limited to geographical boundaries.”

Darlington funeral details

The memorial and funeral details for Devnarain’s former colleague on Isidingo, Darlington Michaels were released on Monday.

The actor who was still fondly called by his Isidingo character name of Georgie “Papa G” Zamdela passed away last Friday following illness.

“The last time I connected with Darlington was on a phone call during Covid. I knew that he was quite sickly,” shared Devnarain.

“I knew that his health had deteriorated, particularly during Covid because he didn’t have a lot of support around him aside from close friends and family.

But he didn’t have medical aid; it was exceptionally difficult for him to get around and to continue working. He was very reliant on support, especially during Covid and I was worried about him.”

After Michaels’ passing, Devnarain posted photos of his Isidingo colleague and that of recently late actress, Connie Chiume.

He did this to highlight the plight of South African actors when it comes to the acknowledgement they get from their industry and the government.

“It’s tragic again that Darlington Michaels is another one of those great veterans, the stalwarts of the industry who’ll die now without being able to pass on any residual income to his estate or his family, to his dependents because our country has failed to provide any sort of protection, we haven’t revised our statutory provisions.”

Devnarain said there is nothing in South African law that allows an actor to claim royalties or residuals for the “ongoing exploitation” of their work.

“What it means is that Darlington’s work on Isidingo and all his other film and TV projects will continue to be seen and broadcast by the various broadcasters that produce the shows.

Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill

The Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill (PPAB), which could dramatically change the livelihoods of actors, sits at the table of President Cyril Ramaphosa having gone through the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces. It only needs Ramaphosa’s signature to be passed.

The Performers Protection Amendment Bill is linked to the Copyright Amendment Bill (CAB).

“The Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill awards actors the statutory right to actor royalties, and the Copyright Amendment Bill gives the statutory right to form an organization that can collect and disburse those royalties.”

