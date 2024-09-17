‘Life is cruel’: Fans react to video of down and out actress Sindi Majola

Sindi is popularly know for playing nurse Constance in Rhythm City.

A heartbreaking video of former Rhythm City actress Sindi Majola has surfaced, showing her wandering the streets of Yeoville, Johannesburg.

The emotional footage shows Majola in distress, recounting how she lost everything, including her family.

“I had everything from the age of 22. I had my car, my apartment, my businesses, everything, but I wasn’t happy. They killed my family because of money.

“I was earning R52,000 in two weeks, and I said, ‘God, please take it all. I want to be like everybody else.’ God took it,” Majola says in the video, adding that she does not need help.

The video has sparked concern on social media, with many fans calling for her assistance.

Here are a few reactions from X:

Ayanda wrote: “This entertainment industry has a habit of leaving personalities distraught… this is sad to watch.”

Pro Jikela added: “The downfall of the actress Sindi Majola is painful. Life is cruel!”

Sindi Majola’s career highlights

Majola gained significant attention in 2002 after publicly revealing her relationship with the late Brenda Fassie.

She is recognised for her portrayal of Sindi Sibiya in the SABC1 soccer drama Zone 14 from 2005 to 2008.

She also appeared as Lindi Shabalala, a music producer, in e.tv’s Backstage and as the mother of Tsotsi in the Oscar-winning film Tsotsi in 2006.

Her acting career includes roles in popular shows like Yizo Yizo, Erfsondes, The Lab, Heartlines, and Jacob’s Cross.

From 2009 to 2011, she played nurse Constance in Rhythm City.

After a four-year break, Majola briefly returned to the screen in 2017 making a guest appearance on Isithembiso.

