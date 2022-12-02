The lead singer of ‘Smokie’, Pete Lincoln, shares his favourite song to perform

Xanet Scheepers

Having been around since 1966, the British band Smokie, previously known as Smokey, is in high demand in Gauteng. So much so that a fourth show has been announced for their tour to South Africa later this month.

Lefra productions announced the extra show date for the Johannesburg leg of the tour earlier this week.

“The show of 17 December 2022 at Carnival City has just been sold out. Lefra Productions and Carnival City decided to schedule an extra SMOKIE show on Sunday, 18 December at 18:00,” the statement read.

SMOKIE is a group, not a sound

The hugely popular rock band has been through a couple of changes since they were first established in 1966. Lead singer Pete Lincoln says SMOKIE is not a lone star. “We are a group. SMOKIE is a sound, and is not dependent on one person as is often the case in pop music. Our strength lies in teamwork, and I say without hesitation that our current team is our best ever.”

Speaking to The Citizen, Lincoln said he has been a close friend of the band since the early 90s and have shared many concert stages with the band over the years. “When Mike (Mike Craft, who left the band in 2021) retired my name was the first ‘out of the hat’ . . . and I was daft enough to say yes!”

As the newest addition to the team, having joined the band in 2021, Lincoln says it can be tricky for a new lead singer in a band. “Fans have high expectations and there are always going to be those who don’t want to accept the change. But nothing lasts forever. My job is to deliver the songs that SMOKIE fans know and love with conviction and integrity – along with a good sense of humour and I’m honoured to do just that.”

When asked how he puts his own stamp on the SMOKIE songs, Lincoln said he believes that his performance should encapsulate the spirit of the original recordings, without necessarily trying to simply copy the vocal of the original singer. “You have to make it believable for the listener,” he explained.

SMOKIE hits

The group released 21 studio albums and 26+ singles between 1975 and 2010.

Some of their most iconic songs include Who the F… is Alice?, Needles and Pins, Oh Carol, Mexican Girl, Don’t Play Your Rock n Roll to me and For a Few Dollars More.

While there are many great hits, Lincoln says one of his favourite songs to perform is If You Think You Know How To Love Me. “It touches a nerve as a great simple love song plus it holds a special place as the band’s first hit,” he told The Citizen.

South African bucket list item

Lincoln says his last visit to South Africa was in the mid-90s when he was still a member of Sir Cliff Richard’s band, adding that he is looking forward to some great shows, some fantastic wines and also some lovely sunshine – ‘a little respite from the British winter!’

The musician said he would love to visit the Garden Route while in the country, but he’ll have to come back another time to tick this item off his bucket list.

“I would love to do the Garden Route at some point. Sadly, there’s no time on this trip. I’ll be back!”

SMOKIE will be playing the Grand Arena at GrandWest in Cape Town on 15 December, the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on 16 December and at the Big Top Arena at Carnival City on 17 and 18 December 2022.

Bookings can be done at www.computicket.com or www.LTickets.co.za.

