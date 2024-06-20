‘This is what art is about’ – Legendary actor Owen Sejake on his General role on ‘Empini’

In Empini, he plays the character of General Moeti, a formidable political figure with ambitions of becoming Deputy President.

Having captivated audiences for over 50 years, legendary actor Owen Sejake now takes on a powerful role in the Showmax Original series Empini.

Sejake is popularly known for his roles in shows like Zone 14, Soul City, and Tsotsi, to name just a few.

Describing how this role differs from his previous ones, Sejake explained, “This character is more stoic and he is aware that he has seen it all, especially in the warzone (empini). He has spent time in caves and holes, sometimes drinking dirty water to survive. Moeti has witnessed so much and is very calculating.”

He said he has learned a lot from the character, including discipline. He added: “I’ve learned how people behave when they are put in a corner.”

Message for the viewers

The legendary actor said he hopes viewers will take away a significant message from the show.

“I believe we are in a new era. Every time you watch TV, you realise that being in politics is similar to being in a war zone. You have to contend with every type of character.

“Some you will know well, but others you’ll recognise yet not trust. Even in their meetings, it’s chaotic! Each person wears different colours, despite the expectation of unity. These individuals are meant to share the same objectives, yet each harbours different motives. It’s a war!”

Sejake concluded, “Yes, the show will bring out many things we didn’t know about. That is the work of artists. This is what art is all about.”

Set in the dangerous world of private security, Empini is a thrilling drama about Ndoni Themba (Nambitha Ben-Mazwi), a troubled bodyguard looking for answers.

