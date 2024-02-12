Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

12 Feb 2024

11:41 am

The Bala family mourns the passing of their father, Sebenzile Jafta

Jafta was also a star on 'The Bala Family' reality show.

The Bala Family

The Bala Family. Picture: Instagram/@loyisobala

The Bala brothers have announced the sudden passing of their father, Sebenzile Jafta.

According to Loyiso Bala, their father was admitted to the hospital on Thursday evening and passed away on Saturday morning.

“The Bala Family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved father, Sebenzile Jafta. He departed this morning on the 10th of February.

“TatuJafta left us suddenly, after going to the Hospital on Thursday evening. Despite our hopes, he didn’t return. We express gratitude for the time spent with him. May his soul rest in peace,” Loyiso wrote on Instagram.

ALSO READ: ‘Tragic loss’ – Penny Lebyane mourns death of friend after disappearance

Tributes continue to pour in for Sebenzile Jafta

Jafta was popularly known as uTatu Jafta to the viewers of Mzansi Magic’s popular reality show, The Bala Family.

The first season of the show premiered on Mzansi Magic last year in April.

Fans have paid their respects to the late reality TV star on social media.

Responding to Loyiso’s post on X, one fan wrote: “This man treated your mom with respect, she had just found the love she had yearned for so many years only for it to be taken away…

“I can’t imagine what your mom is going through, but please, do pass my condolences to her. Their love story was incredible to witness.”

As tributes continue to pour in on social media, Mzansi Magic has also released a statement offering condolences to the Bala family.

“Mzansi Magic would like to express its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Sebenzile Jafta, affectionately known as uTatu Jafta to our viewers.

“May the Jafta and Bala Family be comforted during these trying times, and we thank Mr Jafta for his contribution to The Bala Family Show and our channel. Phumla Ngoxolo Tatu Jafta,” read the statement.

NOW READ: Slikour and his wife respond to abuse and cheating allegations

Read more on these topics

celebrities death mzansi magic

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Concern over rising number of pregnant children in SA
News SABC execs suspended for hiding multi-million rand profit share with contractor- report
Load Shedding What relief? Here’s why you are still getting four-hour blocks of load shedding in Joburg
Local News Will the lights stay on now? Offline Pretoria West power station approved for 40-year lease
Celebs And Viral AKA murder probe at a ‘sensitive stage’ – SAPS

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe