The Bala family mourns the passing of their father, Sebenzile Jafta

Jafta was also a star on 'The Bala Family' reality show.

The Bala brothers have announced the sudden passing of their father, Sebenzile Jafta.

According to Loyiso Bala, their father was admitted to the hospital on Thursday evening and passed away on Saturday morning.

“The Bala Family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved father, Sebenzile Jafta. He departed this morning on the 10th of February.

“TatuJafta left us suddenly, after going to the Hospital on Thursday evening. Despite our hopes, he didn’t return. We express gratitude for the time spent with him. May his soul rest in peace,” Loyiso wrote on Instagram.

Tributes continue to pour in for Sebenzile Jafta

Jafta was popularly known as uTatu Jafta to the viewers of Mzansi Magic’s popular reality show, The Bala Family.

The first season of the show premiered on Mzansi Magic last year in April.

Fans have paid their respects to the late reality TV star on social media.

Responding to Loyiso’s post on X, one fan wrote: “This man treated your mom with respect, she had just found the love she had yearned for so many years only for it to be taken away…

“I can’t imagine what your mom is going through, but please, do pass my condolences to her. Their love story was incredible to witness.”

After the Bafana win & celebrations, this is the saddest news of the day 🌹. I respect that man I nvr knew personally, he raised remarkable kids who would become our national pride 👏 condolences 💐 to your family, friends & relatives! 🌹MHSRIP🌹 Thank you for letting us know 🙏 — t/a Pennflex Global Marketing (@Pennflex_GM) February 11, 2024

As tributes continue to pour in on social media, Mzansi Magic has also released a statement offering condolences to the Bala family.

“Mzansi Magic would like to express its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Sebenzile Jafta, affectionately known as uTatu Jafta to our viewers.

“May the Jafta and Bala Family be comforted during these trying times, and we thank Mr Jafta for his contribution to The Bala Family Show and our channel. Phumla Ngoxolo Tatu Jafta,” read the statement.

Aaaah Tata Jafta 💔 condolences to MamaJafta, I can only imagine her pain, the way she loved her partner and marriage… May God heal her heart. May his soul rest in eternal peace🕯️🕊️ — Boitumelo L (@Tumi_MissLekay) February 11, 2024

