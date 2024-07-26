Comic Con set to return at Joburg Expo Centre in September

Comic Con is the largest multi-genre pop-culture and gaming festival in the world featuring peoples love for comics, gaming, film

Cosplay is also a big feature at the con as it is popularly known with fan dressing up as their favourite characters and super heroes. Picture: ComicCon

Comic Con fans will be pleased to know that the popular “geek” event will be back at the brand’s Africa event.

Comic Con is the largest multi-genre pop-culture and gaming exhibition and festival in the world featuring people’s love for comics, gaming, film, television, live shows and all things pop culture.

Cosplay is also a big feature at the con as it is popularly known with fans dressing up as their favourite characters and super heroes.

Stars

Comic Con Africa previously welcomed heavy hitter icons to the country, including Kevin Sussman in 2018 (Big Bang Theory), William Shatner in 2019 (Star Trek), Jamie Campbell Bower in 2022 (Stranger Things), and most recently Anthony Daniels in 2023 (Star Wars).

The four-day spectacle features people dressed up as their favourite characters, international celebrities making special appearances, an unparalleled pop culture shopping experience, competitive and casual gaming, trading cards, tabletop gaming, interactive experiences, anime, and more!

The pop culture event initially started in 2018 and was eagerly expecting 15 000 fans to attend. These expectations were shattered when over 47 000 fans flocked to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit before being moved to the Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec).

Picture: Comic Con

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ross Marquand loving SA and Comic Con Africa

Popularity

The festival continues to grow each year. This year Comic Con Cape Town grew to welcome more than 32 000 fans, and is set to celebrate its 5th live iteration from 26 to 29 September at Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec).

Last year, more than 80 000 people attended the 2023 event at Nasrec.

So far, Comic Con Africa has announced the participation of several comic book artists and international cosplayers, with the first international celebrity – Dan Fogler of Fantastic Beasts, Balls of Fury and The Walking Dead fame – being announced last week.

Tickets to celebrate the 5th live show are now available from R200.

ALSO READ: More than 80,000 fans expected to attend Comic Con Africa