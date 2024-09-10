Celebs And Viral

James Earl Jones: Voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa dies at 93

Jones, who also voiced King Mufasa in Disney's animated feature 'The Lion King', had a prolific and varied career.

James Earl Jones: Voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa dies at 93

James Earl Jones died at 93. Picture: X/@jeny1962

James Earl Jones, the acclaimed and award-winning American stage and screen actor known for his deep, resonant voice that brought the iconic Star Wars villain Darth Vader to life, has died at the age of 93.

Jones’ agent, Barry McPherson, said that the legendary actor, who had long battled diabetes, passed away at his home on Monday, surrounded by family. No official cause of death was provided.

Star Wars creator George Lucas led tributes, calling Jones a “beautiful human being” following his passing.

Career

Jones, who also voiced King Mufasa in Disney’s animated feature The Lion King, had a prolific and varied career.

Over six decades he worked with some of the greatest figures in cinema and theater, including Stanley Kubrick in his 1964 Cold War satire “Dr Strangelove,” AFP reported.

ALSO READ: School kids in Gauteng to re-enact The Lion King as production marks milestone year

Jones also had roles in the Arnold Schwarzenegger film Conan The Barbarian, the 1989 Kevin Costner movie Field of Dreams and The Sandlot.

Darth Vader

While Darth Vader’s immense physicality was the result of the towering British actor David Prowse, the sinister voice that appeared to emanate from inside the reconstructed man-in-a-mask was that of Jones.

And it was Jones who gave the “Star Wars” franchise some of its most memorable lines, including when he reveals to Luke Skywalker –- played by a young Mark Hamill -– “I am your father.”

Hamill took to social media on Monday to share news of Jones’ death, writing simply: “#RIP dad” with a broken heart emoji.

Acclaimed

Jones won three Tony awards including a lifetime award, two Emmys and a Grammy, as well as an honorary Oscar, also for lifetime achievement.

In 1971, he became only the second Black man nominated for an Academy Award for best actor, after Sidney Poitier.

ALSO READ: The Incredible Hulk to attend Comic Con Africa in September

Additional reporting by AFP

