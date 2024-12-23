Giving it horns: ‘The Last Ranger’ puts Oscar spotlight on rhino poaching

'It's the story that matters': Award-winning SA short film 'The Last Ranger' tells the harrowing tale of rhino poaching.

The South African short film about rhino poaching, ‘The Last Ranger’, has been shortlisted for a 2025 Oscar nomination. Pictures: Darwin Shaw/Supplied and iStock

As the 97th Academy Awards nomination announcement approaches, excitement continues to build for The Last Ranger which has been shortlisted for a prestigious Oscar nod.

With the ongoing global fight for wildlife protection, the film serves as a reflection of the challenges faced by game rangers and a hopeful call to action.

The Last Ranger is among 15 entries contending for a nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film category at the 2025 Oscars, marking a historic moment for the local film industry.

The 2025 Oscars, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will take place on 2 March.

‘The Last Ranger’: Award-winning film highlights rhino poaching

This multi award-winning short is the second film in the anthology called, When The World Stopped.

“To have an IsiXhosa film about rhino poaching in the running for an Oscar makes me so proud! This film is unique and deserves to go all the way,” enthused the film’s director, Cindy Lee.

Clockwise from left: ‘The Last Ranger’ director Cindy Lee, Avumile Qongqo and Liyabona Mroqoza. Picture: Darwin Shaw/ Supplied

She however added that while “all the awards are nice, it’s the message that is of utmost importance if we want to save our rhinos from the horrors of poaching.

“It’s the story that drives the success and it’s the story that matters. We must keep talking about the rhino,” urged Lee.

WATCH: Behind the scenes of ‘The Last Ranger’

In addition to its Oscars recognition, the film has gained a strong presence on the international film festival circuit, receiving numerous accolades and awards, including the Green Fire Award at the American Conservation Film Festival (ACFF) and Best Short Narrative at the San Diego International Film Festival.

Grim reality of rhino poaching in SA

The Last Ranger depicts the grim reality of the scourge of rhino poaching on South African soil and the desperate conservation efforts to save them.

The storyline follows the young Litha (Liyabona Mroqoza), who is taken on a captivating journey through a game reserve by the last remaining ranger, Khuselwa (Avumile Qongqo).

Liyabona Mroqoza as Litha in ‘The Last Ranger’. Picture: Darwin Shaw/ Supplied

Their adventure takes a tragic and unexpected turn when they are ambushed by poachers. leading to a fierce battle to protect the rhinos and ultimately uncovering a devastating secret.

WATCH: ‘The Last Ranger’ trailer

The Last Ranger is produced by Six Feet Films and supported by Anele Mdoda, executive producer for Rose and Oaks Media.

Latest rhino poaching statistics

The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy, released the rhino poaching statistics for 2023 on 27 February this year.

The minister said that during the first six months of 2023, the department was hard at work alongside the South African Police Service (Saps), the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the war against rhino poaching.

According to her, their combined efforts led to the conviction of 31 offenders.

During 2023, a total of 499 rhinos were poached across South Africa; 406 were killed on state properties and 93 on privately owned parks, reserves and farms. This was an increase of 51 in comparison to the 448 rhinos poached in 2022.

Members of the public can report any suspicious activities concerning wildlife to the department’s environmental crime hotline on 0800 205 005, or the SAPS on 10111.

